Dunelm's 20% rally rewards faithful shareholders

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

FTSE 250-listed Dunelm shares have still to reach this landmark, despite the homewares retailer looking set to do so in June and April, as well as back in 2016. They are up 82% so far in 2019 following a string of profit upgrades, although this run of trading success hit a bump in the road in October after warm weather helped to keep shoppers away from stores.

Peel Hunt said today that Dunelm's continued outperformance reflected an improving product offer and stronger brand awareness, leading to active customer growth in stores and online.

They added:

“With the new web platform, Dunelm is well placed to materially step-up its multi-channel capabilities, further driving spend per customer and new customer growth.”.

Dunelm's remarkable rise to the top of the UK's £13 billion homewares sector was highlighted by Retail Economics recently when the consultancy said the chain accounted for a market-leading 11.1% of sales, beating the likes of John Lewis (LSE:JLH), Ikea and Next (LSE:NXT).

Where Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS), Debenhams (LSE:DEB) or House of Fraser might have once featured heavily, the top 10 is now made up of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Argos, Wilko and the supermarkets Sainsbury's (LSE:SBRY), Tesco (LSE:TSCO) and Asda.

The fact that M&S sits alongside Dunelm in the FTSE 250 index is all the more remarkable because Dunelm was started in 1979 by founders Bill and Jean Adderley selling second-hand M&S curtains from a market stall in Leicester.

Within a month they had made a 600% profit, leading to the first bricks and mortar store in 1984 and more than 170 superstores by today. A new outlet is due to open next week in Bristol.

Dunelm joined the stock market in 2006 and is worth in excess of £1.7 billion, compared with £3.7 billion for M&S. Based on last night's prices and forecasts, Dunelm trades on 15.8 times 2020 calendar earnings with a 3.6% dividend yield, against 14.7x for the rest of the retail sector.

Analysts at Stifel were sufficiently encouraged by today's update to up their price target to 1,010p from 960p, while also nudging up their 2020 profits forecast by 5% to £138 million.

They added: “The group is just beginning to reap the rewards of digital investment seen over the past few years.

“Developing multichannel capability and brand reach, under a settled management team, should allow the group to significantly extend its market leadership into the longer term.”

Dunelm's success is another reminder to investors not to overlook retail stocks in the face of ongoing consumer uncertainty. Earlier this week, we reported on a further surge for Boohoo shares on the back of record Black Friday trading.

AIM-listed Boohoo (LSE:BOO) is up 90% so far in 2019, although even that performance is surpassed by JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) following a jump of 118% in the FTSE 100 index.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.