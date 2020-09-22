The most contentious shares held by ESG funds

Boohoo (LSE:BOO) hit the headlines in July when a Leicester factory making clothes for the fashion retailer was placed at the centre of the city’s spike in coronavirus infections.

It then emerged that staff had been told to come into work during lockdown, were paid well below the minimum wage and subjected to poor working conditions. The news was not only shocking, but for those environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds investing in the retailer it was also somewhat embarrassing.

The episode raised new questions as to how ESG fund investors could be confident that their money was in companies that met their own idea of investing ethically and sustainably.

The flows into UK funds focusing on ESG issues leapt from £3 billion to £10 billion last year and the amount of money in such funds is reaching new highs all the time.

But as more people divert their money into what is a very broad sector, many will invariably find that they are investing in firms they might not consider ethical or responsible.

“Like snowflakes, no two ethical funds are the same because ethical investing is inherently subjective by nature,” notes Myron Jobson, personal finance campaigner at interactive investor.

He groups ethical funds into three categories: those that focus on excluding companies and sectors that don’t meet their criteria; those that invest in companies active in delivering positive social and/or environmental outcomes; and funds that consider a range of ESG issues or themes when balancing positive or negative factors.

There are also funds that mix-and-match the three styles, while engagement-focused funds invest in companies that might not meet certain criteria, but which they seek to influence positively.

“ESG is a risk-analysis process,” explains Julian Parrott, partner at Edinburgh-based advisers Ethical Futures. “It identifies potential risk to profitability of a business from ESG factors – it does not mean that funds are managing and selecting holdings to meet a wider remit reflecting positivity in any of these areas.”

Ultimately, different investors have different views as to what constitutes ethical and responsible. Some issues also contain inherently grey areas.

“The point at which a company stops being unethical and starts to become ethical is down to personal opinion,” says Jobson. “And that’s why ethical funds can look distinctly different from each other.”

Some sectors and stocks are particularly contentious, however, dividing opinion among fund managers and investors as to their ESG merits.

Boohoo and fast fashion

The company’s prominence in ESG funds was due partly to the high scores it was given by ratings providers.

“It’s a top holding for lots of ESG funds, but it clearly wasn’t a suitable investment if you care about sustainability,” says Ketan Patel, manager of EdenTree Investments’ Amity UK Fund.

“Fast fashion is cheap and disposable - two things [that] don’t fit with being sustainable.”

Parrott agrees, noting the wider sustainability concerns around fast fashion that should have set alarm bells ringing for ESG investors. “These high turnover, low-cost retailers may often have issues to consider around labour and supply chain standards,” he notes.

Energy and an ethical conundrum

Investors might also be surprised by the regularity with which certain oil and gas companies appear in ethical and ESG portfolios. But while oil is a long way away from what many would define as ethical, many are investing heavily in clean energy.

Any tracker fund following the up and down movements of the FTSE4Good index would have exposure to oil and gas. “The inclusion of companies like Shell (LSE:RDSB) in the FTSE4Good UK 50 index may raise an eyebrow,” says Jobson. “But some investors argue that the company boosts ‘green’ credentials because of its renewable energy division as part of plans to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.”

The Trojan Ethical Income, which features on interactive investor’s ACE 30 rated list of ethical funds, excludes all companies with material exposure to revenues from fossil fuels, including oil companies. In contrast, several UK ethical funds count the likes of Royal Dutch Shell and mining company Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) among their biggest holdings, despite seemingly obvious reservations from an environmental perspective.