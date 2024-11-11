eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 11 November 2024
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to generate actionable trading signals. Here, they highlight 10 UK shares and 10 overseas stocks either cheap or expensive given current macro conditions.
11th November 2024 09:53
by Huw Roberts from interactive investor
Share on
"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ
- Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary
This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).
A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.
All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.
Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
UK Top 10
|Company
|Macro Relevance
|Model Value
|Fair Value Gap
|Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW)
|75%
|699.40p
|-12.17%
|GSK (LSE:GSK)
|65%
|1538.03p
|-11.37%
|FirstGroup (LSE:FGP)
|65%
|150.51p
|-9.94%
|Aviva (LSE:AV.)
|70%
|476.84p
|-4.52%
|Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
|75%
|226.34p
|-4.25%
|Jupiter Fund Management (LSE:JUP)
|75%
|76.28p
|2.83%
|BAE Systems (LSE:BA.)
|74%
|1335.05p
|3.08%
|Drax Group (LSE:DRX)
|70%
|599.16p
|6.16%
|Barclays (LSE:BARC)
|67%
|218.07p
|13.29%
|Playtech (LSE:PTEC)
|82%
|572.37p
|20.39%
Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 8 November 2024
AVIVA
It’s been a good year for the Aviva (LSE:AV.) share price. The stock hit a floor in 2020, but in the last few years it has made a strong recovery. The insurance giant’s shares are up 20.16% over the last 12 months.
As inflation falls and the Bank of England continues to cut rates, Aviva will look more attractive to income seekers once savings rates and bond yields start to fall.
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
- Shares for the future: this profit machine must grow faster
- The Week Ahead: Vodafone, Burberry, Aviva, BAE, Astra
eyeQ’s smart machine shows the model is back in regime. Investors need to understand the big picture stuff moving the stock: lower volatility, higher growth and more risk averse investors. The stock currently sits 4.52% under eyeQ model value and the machine fired a bullish signal.
For bulls, this could be a steal and eyeQ is telling you that it is the right time to add this stock, but don’t forget to do your own research and keep on its trading update scheduled for Thursday before making a final decision.
International Top 10
|Company
|Macro Relevance
|Model Value
|Fair Value Gap
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD)
|72%
|$167.67
|-13.33%
|Gap Inc (NYSE:GAP)
|69%
|$24.51
|-13.12%
|MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)
|66%
|$21.20
|-10.15%
|Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU)
|77%
|$335.36
|-8.69%
|Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)
|72%
|$434.14
|-2.75%
|Workday Inc Class A (NASDAQ:WDAY)
|69%
|$253.62
|1.14%
|Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST)
|73%
|$924.53
|2.04%
|Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)
|79%
|$26.15
|2.13%
|Coinbase Global Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:COIN)
|68%
|$253.07
|6.53%
|Julius Baer Gruppe AG (SIX:BAER)
|71%
|€ 48.93
|11.75%
Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 8 November 2024
Costco
Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST)’s stock price surge to a record high $948 – up by 45% year to date – driven by robust financial performance, resilient business model and a cult-like following that constantly drive growth initiatives.
E-commerce played a significant role in driving sales this quarter. In addition, the firm’s disciplined and well-thought approached to expansion – selective locations – and including service offering has helped Costco to strengthen its market footprint.
- Costco: a stock you might want to own in bulk
- Fund managers explain what Trump victory means for US markets
- Where to invest a year-end stash of cash
eyeQ’s smart machine shows the stock wants lower inflation, higher growth and lower volatility. Macro is in play for this stock – 73% macro relevance – investors need to keep an eye on the bigger picture stuff. Trump is back in power and the stock market loved the results.
If you believe Trump will deliver on his promises, then Costco could be a great addition to your portfolio. Model value increased by 4.53% in the last month but that wasn’t enough for the smart machine to trigger a signal. The stock currently sits 2.04% rich to overall market conditions. For bulls, sit this one out and wait for a better price entry point.
These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information).
The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest.
Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser.
Disclosure
We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.
Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.