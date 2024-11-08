Interactive Investor
Log in
Log in

The Week Ahead: Vodafone, Burberry, Aviva, BAE, Astra

The big company results keep coming, but what news will this bunch bring? Here are the key dates for your diary.

8th November 2024 12:50

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Share on

Monday 11 November

Trading statements

Caledonia Mining, Dialight, Direct Line Insurance, HgCapital Trust, Kainos, RHI Magnesita, Team Internet Group, Vaalco Energy

AGM/EGM

Mendell Helium, Premier African Minerals, Vela Technologies

Tuesday 12 November

Trading statements

3i Infrastructure, AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Cake Box Holdings, ConvaTec, DCC, Diversified Energy Co, Flutter Entertainment, Grafton, Oxford Instruments, Picton Property Income, Renewi, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD), Zoo Digital

AGM/EGM

Alternative Income REIT, Jubilee Metals

Wednesday 13 November

Trading statements

Atalaya Mining, Babcock International, Capital Gearing Trust, Experian, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Intermediate Capital Group, Regional REIT, Secure Trust Bank, Smiths Group, SSE, Tatton Asset Management, Ten Lifestyle

AGM/EGM

Capital & Regional, Cloudified Holdings, Craneware, European Opportunities Trust, NewRiver REIT, Petra Diamonds, Tribe Technology

Thursday 14 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include GSK and Shell.

Trading statements

ActiveOps, Alfa Financial Software, Amaroq Minerals, Assura, Aviva (LSE:AV.), B&M European Value Retail, Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), FirstGroup, Great Portland Estates, Keller, Kier, Metro Bank, Premier Foods, Qinetiq, Schroder Oriental Income Fund, Spirax Group, Syncona, United Utilities, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH)

AGM/EGM

Boston international, Funding Circle Holdings, Kier

Friday 15 November

Trading statements

Land Securities, Nexxen International, Volex

AGM/EGM

Eurasia Mining, MJ Gleeson

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesVideosEurope

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox