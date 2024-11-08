The Week Ahead: Vodafone, Burberry, Aviva, BAE, Astra
The big company results keep coming, but what news will this bunch bring? Here are the key dates for your diary.
8th November 2024 12:50
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 11 November
Trading statements
Caledonia Mining, Dialight, Direct Line Insurance, HgCapital Trust, Kainos, RHI Magnesita, Team Internet Group, Vaalco Energy
AGM/EGM
Mendell Helium, Premier African Minerals, Vela Technologies
Tuesday 12 November
Trading statements
3i Infrastructure, AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Cake Box Holdings, ConvaTec, DCC, Diversified Energy Co, Flutter Entertainment, Grafton, Oxford Instruments, Picton Property Income, Renewi, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD), Zoo Digital
AGM/EGM
Alternative Income REIT, Jubilee Metals
Wednesday 13 November
Trading statements
Atalaya Mining, Babcock International, Capital Gearing Trust, Experian, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Intermediate Capital Group, Regional REIT, Secure Trust Bank, Smiths Group, SSE, Tatton Asset Management, Ten Lifestyle
AGM/EGM
Capital & Regional, Cloudified Holdings, Craneware, European Opportunities Trust, NewRiver REIT, Petra Diamonds, Tribe Technology
Thursday 14 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include GSK and Shell.
Trading statements
ActiveOps, Alfa Financial Software, Amaroq Minerals, Assura, Aviva (LSE:AV.), B&M European Value Retail, Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), FirstGroup, Great Portland Estates, Keller, Kier, Metro Bank, Premier Foods, Qinetiq, Schroder Oriental Income Fund, Spirax Group, Syncona, United Utilities, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH)
AGM/EGM
Boston international, Funding Circle Holdings, Kier
Friday 15 November
Trading statements
Land Securities, Nexxen International, Volex
AGM/EGM
Eurasia Mining, MJ Gleeson
