eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 12 August 2024

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

​​​​This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 8 August 2024.

UK property

The arrival of the Labour government and the Bank of England’s rate cut has re-ignited investor interest in the UK property market. But which stocks represent the best way to play this theme?

This week’s top 10 reveals that different stocks are reacting in different ways. The homebuilder Persimmon (LSE:PSN) was largely unaffected by recent market turmoil. It’s share price remains near 2024 highs. But, on eyeQ, it’s 3.19% rich to macro conditions. A fair degree of good news is already in the price.

In contrast, estate agent Foxtons Group (LSE:FOXT) screens as 3.32% cheap to the macro environment. eyeQ model value is down nearly 10% in August, so clearly it was more impacted by the recent market volatility. We need to see market conditions calm down therefore but, from a valuation perspective, there are early signs that some value is being built.

Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 8 August 2024.

Target

Retail stocks have been under pressure of late. There are growing signs that consumers (especially lower-income consumers) are starting to feel the squeeze from higher interest rates. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) is down 23% since the end of March, reflecting those concerns.

But that story is well known and, to some extent, is already discounted in stock prices. Indeed, on our models, Target is 7.29% cheap to macro conditions. That’s not yet enough to trigger a bullish signal, but it is the cheapest valuation on eyeQ in a year.

Target release earnings on Wednesday, so investors will wait to see what they report. But note a macro relevance score of 79% means while company news is important, macro matters too. This is one to keep an eye on – it could be a potential play for believers in the soft-landing scenario.