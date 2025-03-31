eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 31 March 2025

Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 30 March 2025.

BP

European natural gas prices are receding after a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire calmed Black Sea tensions.

The picture on eyeQ is mixed. The good news is that macro conditions are improving - model value has risen almost 7% over March. The downside is that the British oil giant has already priced some of that in - it screens as 3.35% rich to model value.

The gap isn’t big enough to trigger a signal. Watching macro momentum will be critical from here.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 30 March 2025.

Mercedes

German automakers are set to be hit the hardest from the additional US tariff on European Union auto imports of 25%. This could result in a €3.7 billion (£3 billion) vacuum from their financial results.

What’s eyeQ opinion? Macro relevance is 85%, meaning macro has high explanatory power. Mercedes stock is now sitting 7.12% under eyeQ model value and the latter has moved up by 10.33% over the past month.

The smart machine has fired a bullish single. Clearly headline risks remain with Trump’s tariff policy but, for tactical investors, this level is starting to look interesting.