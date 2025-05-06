eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 5 May 2025

Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 4 May.

JD Wetherspoon

Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW) is set to provide its latest trading update on Wednesday and investors will be closely monitoring the pub chain’s performance in light of growing cost pressures and recent sales trends.

On eyeQ, JDW model value bounced 27% in recent weeks due to better risk appetite and improved European economic performance. But the stock has rallied even more and now sits 10.37% rich to overall macro conditions. Moreover, model value is showing signs of stalling suggesting macro conditions are losing some of that recent upward momentum.

The smart machine has triggered a bearish signal on JDW.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 4 May.

Jefferies

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)’ Q1 performance was underwhelming, with bond trading weakening and stock market deals stalling due to uncertainty sparked by US trade policy and geopolitical turmoil.

On eyeQ, model confidence is back above our 65% threshold for a macro regime - macro factors such as credit conditions and risk sentiments are once again key drivers of the stock.

Model value has risen strongly of late. In round numbers, it's nearly doubled from around $30 to $60 in the last month.

The stock price has lagged this improvement, leaving Jefferies 23.38% under eyeQ model value. That's enough to trigger a bullish signal.