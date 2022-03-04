Five AIM income stocks for your ISA in 2022

Our award-winning AIM writer picks a handful of shares listed on the junior market that offer decent yields and prospect of dividend growth.

Kitwave 149p North Shields-based Kitwave (LSE:KITW) is a wholesale business focused on ambient groceries and chilled and frozen food. It also has a foodservice business that supplies pubs, vending machines and caterers. That latter part of the business was worst hit by the Covid pandemic, but the run rate of business is getting back to 2019 levels. In the year to October 2021, revenues fell from £592 million to £381 million, while underlying pre-tax profit improved to £4.5 million. After the year end, Kitwave acquired Devon-based foodservice supplier MJ Baker for £18.5 million net of cash acquired. Last year, pre-tax profit slumped from £2.7 million to £1.5 million, but it should recover this year making the deal earnings enhancing. The full-year figures prompted the third upgrade since flotation. The rate of recovery in foodservice is helping. A pre-tax profit of £13.5 million is forecast, rising to £15.7 million in 2022-23. Kitwave paid a total dividend of 6.75p a share for its first year as an AIM-quoted company. This could rise to 7p a share this year and 7.9p a share next year. The prospective yield is 4.7%. The share price is just below the 150p placing price last May. The core business proved resilient during the lockdown and the hard-hit foodservice division is bouncing back making the prospective 2021-22 multiple of less than 10, combined with the yield, look attractive. Check out our award-winning stocks and shares ISA

Friends & Family: ii customers can give up to 5 people a free subscription to ii, for just £5 a month extra. Learn more The Property Franchise Group 332p The Property Franchise Group (LSE:TPFG) owns and franchises lettings and estate agency brands and it also operates online estate agency business EweMove. Revenues are generated from franchise fees and selling franchises, plus financial services. Trading in the estate agency business was boosted by the stamp duty holiday, but the group has continued to trade strongly since that period ended. The lettings business is a solid and growing operation. There are 74,000 rental properties under management. Last March’s acquisition of Hunters Property has proved to be highly successful. Even if the acquisition is excluded, growth has been impressive. The 2021 forecast pre-tax profit is £9.28 million, up from £5.4 million. Just after the Hunters acquisition, a 2021 pre-tax profit of £8.3 million was expected, so that shows how well TPFG did last year. There should be continued growth this year, which will include a full 12-month contribution from Hunters, and 2022 pre-tax profit should be in excess of £10 million. Dividends are expected to increase from 8.7p a share to 11.2p a share in 2021, rising to 12.7p a share in 2022. These dividends should be at least twice covered by earnings and TPFG is expected to move into a net cash position during 2022. The prospective 2022 yield is 3.8%. The share price has held up much better than most this year, which reflects the solid lettings business, which dominates the income and should help the dividend continue to grow even if property sales are more muted.

Life Science REIT 100p Life Science REIT (LSE:LABS) joined AIM at the end of last year, so it does not have a dividend track record. The offer raised £350 million and net assets immediately after float expenses were £343 million. This will be invested in properties that have life science businesses and organisations as tenants. There is a lack of supply of good quality space for pharma companies. A 4% yield is being targeted, based on the issue price of 100p, with annual growth of 5%. Life Science REIT has to invest the cash raised to generate the income to pay the dividend. Within a few weeks, the company had invested more than 50% of its cash in properties. There have been five transactions in London St Pancras, Cambridge and Oxford. The largest investment was the £77 million paid for a nine-storey office and laboratory building in Rolling Stock Yard, north of St Pancras. The net initial yields range from 4.4% to 5.9%. There was a potential pipeline of investments with a total value of £445 million when the company joined AIM, so there are still some of these properties that have yet to be secured. Borrowing will be used to buy more properties. Loan to value will be between 30% and 40%. 10 ways to manage your ISA allowance at tax year-end

Big jump in ISA millionaires at interactive investor The faster the rest of the money is invested the faster the 4% yield target can be met. It seems probable that this could be achieved in 2023. There will still be a lower dividend this year. A maiden interim will be paid in the autumn. Life Science REIT offers steadily increasing income combined with potential for asset value growth given the excess of demand over supply for the space that the company is offering. Andrew Hore is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Andrew was recently named Journalist of the Year at the 2021 Small Cap Awards.

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