FTSE 100 nudges 6,000 but Boris Bounce is short-lived

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

In contrast, there was no stopping Halfords Group (LSE:HFD) as it continued its spectacular run by accelerating another 22%. The retailer is now up 270% from its March low, having revealed last week that it had benefited from a surge in bicycle-related sales during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Last week's update prompted one City firm to hike its profits forecast by 76%, with another adding that the shares were still “fabulously cheap”. Cycling accounts for 40% of Halfords' sales, but motoring-related business now also looks set for a rebound as more vehicles return to the roads.

The same factor helped Auto Trader in the FTSE 100 index, even though car showroom customers remain closed for business for the timebeing. The digital automotive marketplace rose 3% to 493.1p, compared with 364p in mid-March.

Other FTSE 100 risers included chemicals business Johnson Matthey and commodities giant Glencore (LSE:GLEN) amid hopes they will benefit from improved demand as more economies re-open.

This optimism has sustained world markets in recent days, with the S&P 500 up 1.7% on Friday despite the worst US jobs report in history. The 20.5 million decline in April's non-farm payrolls was better than Deutsche Bank's 22 million projection, as was the 14.7% unemployment rate, which was below its 17.1% estimate.

The fact that this figure was the worst since the Great Depression shows just how much of this year's economic collapse is already being factored in by markets, regardless of the continued lack of a vaccine to fight any second spike in Covid-19 cases.

The support of central banks has been the crucial factor, helping technology stocks to drive the Nasdaq 6% higher last week and to a point where it is now stronger across the year-to-date.

The FTSE 100 index, meanwhile, has been one of the global laggards, partly due to the impact of oil prices on Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB) and BP (LSE:BP.). Today, Brent crude was trading 2% lower at just above $30 a barrel.

Low-cost airline easyJet was the biggest faller, with the prospect of a two-week period of quarantine for nearly all UK arrivals later this summer the reason for the 8% slump. Shares are below 500p, with the stock returning to the low point for the crisis seen in early April.