FTSE 100 slumps to a very important level

A 390-point rally since mid-June is unravelling. We explain why and name shares leading to decline.

The back-to-business message from pub chains, cinemas and retailers was being viewed a little more cautiously by investors today after a worrying dip in global stock market confidence. The FTSE 100 index slid 2.5% to 6,159 and other European markets were also sharply lower after a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in many US states fuelled fears about a second wave of the pandemic. Fears that this trend could lead to restrictions on Americans travelling to Europe dealt a fresh blow to BA owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG), which fell 5% to 238.9p. Other top-flight casualties included catering group Compass (LSE:CPG), which has seen about 50% of its business temporarily shut due to various country lockdowns. The prospect of a setback to the re-opening of its sites caused shares to retreat almost 6% to 1,110p, leaving the well-regarded company not far from its March low of 1,002p. Chart of the week: is FTSE 100 on a cliff edge?

The winners of lockdown and the firms fit for a post-Covid world The mood has deteriorated dramatically since yesterday's session, when risk appetite was buoyed by signs of a faster-than-expected rebound in European business activity, and after reassurance from Washington about the first phase of a US-China trade deal. For chart watchers, today's slump means the FTSE 100 is back below the key 50% Fibonacci retracement of the crash from February’s pre-crash level to March low. It's a level where the blue-chip index has shown a good deal of support, and possibly now resistance, so far this month (see circled touch points on the chart below).