The fund sector that’s on the up, but investors are not buying

Stock market indices are rising, but investors remain lukewarm to funds investing in this region.

Europe is not just a conundrum for UK tourists trying to figure out where they can show off their new swimming trunks this Covid summer. The continent is also proving to be quite a puzzle for investors. In recent weeks, buoyed by confidence about a eurozone economic recovery as Covid restrictions ease, indices such as the STOXX 600 and German DAX have surged to record highs. In addition, European funds have seen a performance upturn. Figures from FE Analytics show that the average Europe ex-UK fund is up 28.9% between 1 November 2020 and 1 July 2021. In a note in May, Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management, said that the European economy was reviving faster than most observers expected with the European Commission upgrading its economic forecast for the EU to 4.2% GDP growth in 2021 and 4.4% in 2022. “Europe is finally emerging from a long economic winter thanks to lower infection rates and an accelerating vaccine roll-out,” Carrier wrote. Funds and trusts four professionals are buying and selling: Q3 2021

Inflation is the big risk, but here’s what else is worrying investors More outflows than inflows over past year However, this European bullishness has failed to bring investors on board. Figures from the Investment Association (IA) show over the past year £431 million was withdrawn from the Europe ex UK sector. Daniel Lockyer, senior fund manager at Hawksmoor Fund Managers, believes that outflows could be as a result of the swing to value stocks from growth as economic recovery takes hold. “There are not that many value European funds remaining. Over the last 10 years they have underperformed, shrunk or simply been closed,” he says. “Maybe European growth investors looking to switch to value have gone to the UK.” Rupert Thompson, chief investment officer at Kingswood, is one who favours the red, white and blue. Although stating that Europe is benefiting from the value rotation into sectors such as financial and industrials and has “further to go”, it pales in comparison with the UK. “We are lukewarm on Europe. We prefer to play this move to value via the UK. It is a lot cheaper than normal trading at a 25% to 30% discount to the rest of the world in price earnings terms,” Thompson states. “Europe ex-UK trades at a PE discount of around 5%. We think the UK’s recovery will be stronger than the eurozone giving it a distinct value advantage.” Detlef Glow, Head of EMEA Research at Thomson Reuters, says outflows are simply following a long-term trend. “We’ve witnessed a lot of Europe outflows over the past few years,” he says. “Investors believed that Europe had weaker economic growth prospects than other regions such as the US [tech] and China [economic growth].” It’s partly the reason why, according to David Lewis, co-head of strategy of Jupiter’s Merlin Portfolios fund range, does not invest in a dedicated Europe ex-UK fund. “Our global funds have a reasonable exposure to some European companies,” he says. “But we believe the euro is a bit of a weight around the necks of EU nations. Europe does not have the structural advantages and it is not as attractively priced as other regions. Its strongest economic growth years are in the past,” says Lewis.