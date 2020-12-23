How my share tips performed in 2020

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

It was a year of three distinct phases: any shares bought in the first six weeks of 2020 were doomed to plunge in the Covid-19 panic, irrespective of the merits of the company; then there were two months of glorious opportunity to buy on the cheap; from June onwards investors were left scrabbling to spot worthy companies with unappreciated recovery potential.

Few years have been as exciting in investment terms, or presented such opportunities, as 2020. Also, even the most experienced pundits were left guessing what would come next. On balance, though, investors should be ending the year ahead overall, especially those who invest in American stocks.

With Covid-19 the main global talking point, let us look first at pharmaceutical companies that stood a chance of benefiting from the search for a vaccine.

At the start of February, with the full scale of the crisis still unrealised, American biotechnology company Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), which specialises in antiviral drugs, seemed best placed to win the race to produce a cure. Its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir looked promising.

Its shares did rise from $68 to $84 but, as it dropped out of the reckoning for a Covid-19 vaccine, they fell back below $60. They are unlikely to pick up again any time soon.

Among smaller rivals, I reckoned Inovio (NASDAQ:INO) looked a good bet for longer term investors with an appetite for risk. Don’t pay more than $4, I said. They have since reached $11, a great return over 10 months. They have eased back but, if you want to make up for a missed opportunity, I suggest you wait to see if they slip further.