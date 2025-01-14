ii ACE 40 performance review 2024

Funds with US equity exposure were the best performers on the ACE 40 list over 2024.

With the US market as a tailwind, the Brown Advisory US Sustainable Growth topped the outperformers’ list with a gain of 22.10%. The managers incorporate sustainable investing traits into their long-term fundamental research process, which focuses on identifying sustainable business advantages. The resulting growth bias also benefited fund performance over the year as this style led the market.

The fund underperformed the mainstream S&P 500 index but was significantly ahead of the passive alternative on the ACE 40, the iShares MSCI USA SRI ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SUUS),which posted a gain of 16.11%. This passive fund invests in a sub-set of equities within the MSCI USA index that demonstrate higher ESG ratings than other sector peers, as well as excluding companies involved in controversial businesses such as weapons, thermal coal, tobacco and oil sands.

The remaining three funds on the outperformers’ list are all global equity funds. UBS (Lux) FS MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (LSE:UC44) tracks the MSCI World SRI Low Carbon Select 5% Issuer Capped TR index, and this gives it a slight growth bias versus mainstream indices. There was very slight underperformance versus the mainstream MSCI World index, with a return of 18.49% versus 20.79%.

Wellington Global Stewards produced a return of 15.1% and outperformed the average peer. The managers aim to hold stocks that combine a high relative return on capital with good stewardship, which they believe can lower capital costs over time. The size of the analytical resource supporting the managers and the experience levels within it are a key positive for this fund, while there is an equally impressive level of resource available on the sustainability side.

The final fund on the top five performers’ list is Janus Henderson Global Sustainble Equity. The fund produced a positive return of 12.76% but slightly underperformed its global large-cap growth peers due to some short-term weakness in December, although over the medium term it shows significant success.

The bottom five performers on the ACE 40 are headed by the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF USD Dist GBP (LSE:INRG)with a loss of 24.68%. The fund tracks the S&P Global Clean Energy index and saw a significant negative contribution from stocks such as Vestas Wind Systems AS (XETRA:VWSB), Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

An actively managed alternative energy fund was the next worst performer. VT Gravis Clean Energy Income aims to provide an income in the region of 4.5% and primarily invests in closed-ended investment companies and yield companies that are involved in the provision, storage and consumption of clean energy. It looks to provide a more stable return profile than the market and achieved this to a degree, showing a smaller loss than the S&P Global Clean Energy index, but still fell by 14.83% over the year.

Pacific Assets Ord (LSE:PAC) is the next fund on the list with a 2.86% loss in share price terms, although the net asset value (NAV) return was a healthier +7.24%. This return still underperforms peers and mainstream benchmarks, and attribution versus the Morningstar Asia xJpn TME index shows most of this was in line with expectations and due to longstanding portfolio biases, such as the China underweight and the overweight to consumer staples.

A share price return of -2.59% was seen by Impax Environmental Markets Ord (LSE:IEM), with the NAV return being 0.37%, which was very close to the ecology peer group average.This trust’s investable universe is defined by applying a screen on environmental, financial quality, and valuation criteria. Portfolio candidates must derive at least 50% of their sales from environmental activities, such as energy efficiency, water infrastructure, and pollution control. The portfolio tends to favour growth stocks in the smid-cap space and shows sector bets which deviate significantly from broad global indexes. Over the medium term the fund continues to outperform peers.

The final fund on the underperformers’ list is the only fixed-income fund that appears, the Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond ETF Acc GBP (LSE:CLIM). This ETF tracks the Solactive Green Bond Index of EUR and USD-denominated investment-grade green bonds issued by sovereigns, supranationals and corporates. The ETF has a low tracking error and produced a 1.38% loss over the year.

Top five ACE 40 funds in 2024

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/12/2024. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Bottom five ACE 40 funds in 2024

Top five ACE 40 funds over five years

Bottom five ACE 40 funds over five years

Most-bought ACE 40 funds in 2024

Most-sold ACE 40 funds in 2024

Changes to the ACE 40 list (under review/developments)

October 2024: ACE 40 Annual Review

Global Equities

Removal of CT Responsible Global Equity Fund from Core category

Addition of Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity Fund as a Core option

UK Equities

Removal of Liontrust UK Ethical Fund from Adventurous category

Removal of CT Responsible UK Income Fund from Core category

European Equities

Removal of Liontrust Sustainable Future Europe Growth Fund from Core category

Removal of Vanguard ESG Developed Europe Index Fund from Low Cost category

Addition of iShares MSCI Europe SRI ETF as a Low Cost option

Mixed Asset

Removal of CT Sustainable Universal MAP Cautious Fund from Low Cost category

Removal of CT Sustainable Universal MAP Balanced Fund from Low Cost category

Removal of CT Sustainable Universal MAP Growth Fund from Low Cost category

ACE 40 videos in Q4

