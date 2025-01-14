ii Super 60 performance review 2024

Performance of the Super 60 funds ranged between +28.4% and -14.25 over the course of 2024, with exposure to US growth being key to success.

The top-performing fund was the iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN), which aims to track the gold spot price as valued by the London Bullion Market Association. The strength of the commodity price rise was reflected in the 28.4% rise in this fund over the year.

The next three funds on the top performers’ list all offer exposure to US equities. Jupiter Merian North American Equity invests across the market-cap scale using a quant approach that draws on five broad factors, including a market-dynamics component that considers momentum trends, short-term signals and dynamic valuation, which enables the model to shift between value and quality to reflect changing market conditions. The fund returned 26.68% over the year, comfortably ahead of the average large-cap blend peer.

Vanguard US Equity Index passively tracks the S&P Total Market Index, and narrowly underperformed the larger-cap focused S&P 500 index, as large-caps outperformed.

The final US fund on the list is Artemis US Smaller Companies. The manager, Cormac Weldon, has been at the helm of this strategy since October 2014. It tends to have a growth-style bias overall, but the team also considers value names where they see compelling upside potential. Despite its name, there is a focus on mid-caps within the fund rather than it being an outright small-cap product. With a return of 25.02%, the fund outperformed its benchmark the Russell 2000 Index, aided by the growth and mid-cap biases.

The final fund to mention on the top five performers’ list is GQG Partners Global Equity. The fund is managed by highly experienced Rajiv Jain. The team has a growth-oriented outlook but in seeking to achieve this they adopt a flexible, medium-term investment approach. The portfolio typically comprises 40 to 50 names and the manager is not afraid to back his conviction. The fund outperformed its benchmark MSCI ACWI over the year with a return of 21.31%.

At the other end of the performance table was Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Ord (LSE:BGS)with a negative share price return of 14.25%. Discount widening accounted for part of this weakness, with the NAV return being -9.49%. This Baillie Gifford fund has a strong growth bias as its investment approach follows the more extreme end of the house process and focuses on identifying companies with high earnings and sales growth at the bottom of the market-cap scale. The style of the product explains some of the weakness, but attribution versus the MSCI Japan Small Cap index benchmark shows significant stock-selection issues across IT, industrials and consumer discretionary.

Vanguard UK Govt Bond Index was the next fund on the underperformers’ list with a negative 4.41% return. The fund passively tracks the Bloomberg Barclays UK Government Float Adjusted Bond Index, with the relatively high duration impacting returns over the year.

TR Property Ord (LSE:TRY),produced a negative return of 4.07% share price return, helped by discount narrowing. The trust combines pan-European property equities, with a small allocation to UK physical property. Real estate was one of the weakest global sectors over the year which explains the negative returns here, as the share price return of the trust was clearly ahead of its benchmark FTSE EPRA NAREIT Developed Europe Capped Index return of -7.2%.

With a share price return of -3.13% Utilico Emerging Markets Ord (LSE:UEM)is the next fund on the list. This trust is managed by Charles Gillings who has more than 30 years’ investment experience. Although its primary aim is to deliver long-term capital growth, it also provides a quarterly income and has shown a much higher dividend yield than the market over time. It is largely made up of companies found in the utilities, transport infrastructure and communications sectors, and therefore differs significantly from the average global emerging markets fund. Attribution for the year against the MSCI EM Index shows significant weakness from stock selection within utilities, but the fund outperforms over the medium term on an NAV basis.

The final fund on the bottom five performers’ list is Janus Henderson European Selected Opportunities, which produced a slightly negative return of -0.72%. The managers combine bottom-up and top-down research, paying close attention to global macro and sector trends. At the stock level, they focus on identifying companies with attractive cash flow return on investment (CFROI), that are undervalued, or those that are at inflection points where profit margins and/or CFROI are either improving or have the potential to do so. The fund underperformed peers and its benchmark over the year but outperforms both comparators over the medium term.

