ii Winter Portfolios 2019 rocket in December

Our higher risk portfolio was already going great guns, but City analysts leant a hand to one of the lesser known constituents.

Synthomer (LSE:SYNT), without whom hospitals wouldn’t have their latex gloves, rocketed 16.2% in December. The shares are now up 26.8% this winter. In July, it agreed to buy speciality chemicals company OMNOVA for an enterprise value of about £654 million. The acquisition is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2020.

“With an enhanced geographical balance post acquisition and an experienced management team to drive further medium-term growth in higher margin specialty products, we find valuation compelling at 12.6x PE 2020e and 9.6x EV/EBITDA 2020e,” wrote analysts at Deutsche Bank just before Christmas. Rating the shares a “buy”, Deutsche upgraded its price target for Synthomer from 340p to 410p, implying further upside potential.

We had concerns about JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) before the beginning of this year’s winter portfolios, largely because it had risen so far so quickly already and now traded on a full valuation. We needn’t have worried; the shares jumped a further 10% to a record high.

Bodycote (LSE:BOY) had sunk close to multi-year lows when the 2019-2020 portfolios launched. But the heat treatment engineer now ranks as the best performing constituent of either portfolios, with a 33% profit in just two months after a 9% rally last month.

Elsewhere, workspace star IWG (LSE:IWG), formerly Regus, added 6.6%, and US-focused rental firm Ashtead (LSE:AHT), flat at the start of the month, ended winter 2019 up 2.8%.

