Insider: directors join gold rush as yellow metal leaps again

Top-performing FTSE 100 stock Polymetal International (LSE:POLY) has seen further boardroom buying of its shares after the miner's fortunes were boosted by a near-record gold price.

This month's £80,700 purchase by the family trust of senior independent director Ollie Oliveira was at a price of 1,615p, which at the time was a record for the Russian company's shares. They've since spiked above 1,800p after gold traded at nine-year highs near to $1,900 an ounce.

Polymetal has increased output at just the right time, with its recent quarterly trading update showing that gold equivalent production rose 2% thanks to its “world-class” Kyzyl mine in north-eastern Kazakhstan. Revenues increased by 30% to reach $641 million US dollars.

Depreciation of the Russian rouble and Kazakh tenge has also helped to offset Covid-19-related costs, although the pandemic has so far had no material impact on its operations.

Its costs last year were the equivalent of $866 an ounce, comparing favourably with 2019's average realised gold price of $1,411. Its earnings rose to a record $483 million, with significant cash generation enabling shareholders to receive $385 million in dividends from 2019 trading.

The strong performance has made Polymetal a top pick for London investors during the pandemic, leading to a 35% rise for its shares in the first half of 2020. Only Ocado (LSE:OCDO) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) backer Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) performed better over the period.

Polymetal first joined the FTSE 100 index in 2011, when the gold price also traded at record levels. It returned to the top flight in September, replacing Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS).

The company's portfolio of nine producing mines makes it a top-10 global gold firm and the second largest in Russia, while it is a top-five global silver producer. Kyzyl was acquired in 2014 for $618.5 million, with its large high-grade reserves and low capital intensity making the facility the main source of medium-term growth and significant shareholder returns.

Oliveira, who is also on the board of Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) and held senior positions at Anglo American (LSE:AAL) during 40 years in the mining industry and corporate finance, was not the only Polymetal (LSE:POLY) board member buying shares in July. At the start of this month, non-executive director Italia Boninelli bought £23,000 worth of stock through the Zambetti International Trust.

Their purchases are already benefiting from the favourable price environment, with the value of gold up roughly 25% since March and showing every sign of breaking the $2,000 barrier amid strong demand from private investors as well as central banks.

The upward momentum started last year, after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis, and has continued as a safe haven asset during the pandemic.