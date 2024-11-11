The reasons why gold funds are flying

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

Each month, we look back to see which were the best-performing funds and what sectors they were from.

In August, the top ten funds came from six different sectors. There were two funds from the Specialist sector, three Japanese funds, two Financial & Financial Innovation funds, one Property fund, one Global Emerging Markets fund, and one Healthcare fund. The leading fund was WS Ruffer Gold, with a one-month gain of 5.1%.

Then, in September, we saw the Chinese funds sweep the board with the top-performing fund, Matthews China Fund, posting a one-month return of just over 30%.

However, last month we saw the WS Ruffer Gold fund return to the top spot, up 7.9%, followed closely by Jupiter Global Financial Innovation and BlackRock Gold and General.

In our top ten, there were three funds from the Specialist sector, two from Financials & Financial Innovation, three from Technology & Technology Innovation, one from North America, and one from Commodities & Natural Resources.

Saltydog's top 10 funds in October 2024

Source: Morningstar.

Every three months we also update our ‘6 x 6 Report’. This is where we trawl through all the funds in search of the ones that have consistently delivered strong returns over the last three years. We are hoping to find funds that have gone up by at least 5% in each of the last six six-month periods. It is a challenging target, but sometimes we do find one or two.

In our latest analysis, we have not uncovered any funds that have achieved the elusive ‘six out of six’.

There are then nearly 40 funds that have beaten the target on four occasions. Out of these, the leading three funds, ranked by their most recent six-month performance, are BlackRock Gold & General, WS Ruffer Gold and Ninety One Global Gold.

Here is a graph showing their performance over the last 12 months.