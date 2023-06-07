Remembering William O’Neil - and 10 shares that suit his strategy

This timeless growth-at-any-price approach to investing shows how a set of bullish rules can help to pick out strong performers even in lacklustre markets. Stock screen expert Ben Hobson explains.

William O’Neil, the highly respected American investor and publisher, sadly passed away in May, at the age of 90. But the stock market strategies he devised will live on for those who thrive on the pursuit of fast-moving growth stocks. O’Neil was an elder statesman for a style of investing and trading that blends fundamental and technical measures to find surging shares. He designed his approach to hunt down companies with accelerating earnings, where something new or interesting is happening that the market is starting to notice. Invest with ii: Share Dealing with ii | Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | Our Investment Accounts In 1984 he started the journal (and later website) Investor’s Business Daily and followed up 10 years later with the best-selling book How to Make Money in Stocks. Both IBD and the book focused on O’Neil’s so-called CAN SLIM strategy, which turned him into a legend. These days IBD is run by News Corp’s Dow Jones division. CAN SLIM is an acronym for the seven rules O’Neil used to find appealing growth shares, which cover: Current earnings growth

Annual earnings growth

New product innovation, service or management

Supply and demand for shares

Leader in a specific sector

Institutional support for the stock

Market direction Importantly, the strategy paid very little attention to value. O’Neil’s research found that it was actually stocks that looked very expensive based on valuation measures such as the price/earnings (PE) ratio, that went on to be some of the greatest winners. With strict ‘sell’ rules for shares that didn’t perform (an 8% stop loss), he was at ease trading richly priced shares on strong trends. This approach went on to inspire the growth and momentum strategies of well-known modern day traders such as Mark Minervini:

