Share Sleuth: adding to my No 1 ranked share

6th April 2023 09:35

Richard Beddard from interactive investor

Richard Beddard has cash to spend having waved goodbye to a portfolio holding in last month’s update. Here, he runs through a shortlist of stocks he considered buying prior to picking his number-one ranked company.

This month’s trade should have been a shoo-in. Ever since I scored Focusrite (LSE:TUNE) for the second time in January, the designer of music and audio equipment has been my top target for new money.

Focusrite is run by enthusiasts who are, I believe, adept at developing and acquiring much loved brands.

The problem, resolved in last month’s update by the portfolio’s liquidation of Hollywood Bowl, was that I did not have enough money to invest.

But even though Focusrite is still ranked #1 by my Decision Engine and it was a very small holding (1.6% of the portfolio’s total value), there were many other options.

The top 10 shares on 6 March, the date I chose to decide what to trade, were, in order: Focusrite, Howden Joinery (LSE:HWDN), Churchill China (LSE:CHH), Dewhurst (LSE:DWHT), Anpario (LSE:ANP), RWS Holdings (LSE:RWS), Latham (James) (LSE:LTHM), Goodwin (LSE:GDWN), Auto Trader  (LSE:AUTO) and Treatt (LSE:TET).

At 7.7% of the portfolio’s total value, Howden Joinery was the portfolio’s biggest holding, and Goodwin was its third-biggest (sandwiched in between was the lower-ranked Games Workshop (LSE:GAW)). James Latham is also a substantial holding.

By dint of their size, these shares were not eligible for further investment, a precaution, determined by a formula, that defines a holding’s size in relation to its score. The higher the score, the bigger a holding can be up to a maximum 11.5% of Share Sleuth’s total value. I cannot add more shares though, if a holding exceeds 9% of the portfolio’s total value. These rules protect us from over-concentration.

I will be re-scoring Anpario and Churchill China in the not too distant future, so I deferred judgement on them.

That left Dewhurst, which manufactures and distributes lift components. Its rank is #4 and it constitutes 3.5% of the portfolio. Also in the frame was translation company RWS, which is ranked 6 and a 1.9% holding, online car market Auto Trader, ranked 9, and not currently a member of the portfolio, and the ingredients business Treatt, ranked 10, and a 2.2% holding.

I eliminated Treatt because it was, by a fraction, the lowest scoring and it is better represented than some of the other candidates. I eliminated Dewhurst because it is the biggest holding of all the candidates.

What followed was an evenly contested battle between Focusrite, RWS and Auto Trader. Even though Auto Trader scores 7 and is ranked 9, it would be a new addition to the portfolio and an opportunity to diversify. Share Sleuth already has 28 members, though, so there is not much pressure to add another one, especially as I think of 30 as a practical maximum.

Auto Trader and RWS remain targets for investment. On Tuesday 7 March, after having slept on the decision, I added 650 more shares in Focusrite at a price, quoted by my broker, of £7.05. After deducting £10.00 in lieu of broker fees the transaction cost just shy of £4,593, which was about the minimum trade size for the portfolio (2.5% of its total value).

That took Share Sleuth’s holding in Focusrite to just over 4% of the portfolio’s total value, though it has slipped to 3.5% over the course of the month!

Averaging down in name only

In practice, this trade is an example of averaging down because the share price was much lower than it was when Focusrite first joined the portfolio in March last year, however that is not the way I think about it.

Source: SharePad. A ‘b’ represents each addition

Buying shares we already own reduces our average purchase price, so the price must rise less to generate us a positive return. This is not something I actively seek to do because my trades are governed by scores, of which price is only one component.

When I score shares, how much a share has gone up or down means nothing to me. Share price movements are an indication of what other traders, with different objectives, think.

The goal of scoring is to find out what I think.

Here we go again

The logarithmic scale of the performance chart puts the performance of the portfolio in perspective. If we compare two periods in which its value changed by the same percentage, the line on the chart will have moved the same distance up or down the vertical scale.

The fact that the portfolio’s value has jumped around a lot more over the last few years than it did previously, I think, is a symptom of the “interesting times” we live in, as traders evaluate and react to unexpected events.

I do not think it has anything to do with the quality of the shares in the portfolio, shares in businesses I trust to navigate a course through these events, so that I do not have to react to them.

After the addition of more Focusrite shares and dividends paid during the month from Treatt and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN), Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £3,313, which is insufficient to fund a new purchase and sends me spinning back into purgatory.

Our focus must return to deciding which share to cast out of the nest next.

The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is £4,450.

Share Sleuth

Cost (£)

Value (£)

Return (%)

Cash

3,313

Shares

173,522

Since 9 September 2009

30,000

176,834

489

Companies

Shares

Cost (£)

Value (£)

Return (%)

ANP

Anpario

1,124

4,057

2,136

-47

BMY

Bloomsbury

1,681

5,915

7,464

26

BNZL

Bunzl

201

4,714

6,151

30

CHH

Churchill China

682

8,013

8,457

6

CHRT

Cohort

1,600

3,747

7,232

93

D4T4

D4t4

1,528

3,509

2,903

-17

DWHT

Dewhurst

532

1,754

5,772

229

FOUR

4Imprint

190

3,688

9,158

148

GAW

Games Workshop

148

4,709

13,927

196

GDWN

Goodwin

266

6,646

10,427

57

GRMN

Garmin

53

4,413

4,271

-3

HWDN

Howden Joinery

2,020

12,718

13,926

9

JDG

Judges Scientific

85

2,082

7,361

253

JET2

Jet2

456

250

5,855

2,242

LTHM

James Latham

750

9,235

9,075

-2

NXT

Next

106

6,071

6,839

13

PRV

Porvair

906

4,999

5,708

14

PZC

PZ Cussons

1,870

3,878

3,460

-11

QTX

Quartix

1,085

2,798

2,713

-3

RSW

Renishaw

92

1,739

3,717

114

RWS

RWS

1,000

4,696

2,920

-38

SOLI

Solid State

356

1,028

3,907

280

TET

Treatt

763

1,082

4,509

317

TFW

Thorpe (F W)

2,000

2,207

7,380

234

TSTL

Tristel

750

268

2,513

837

TUNE

Focusrite

1,050

9,123

6,300

-31

VCT

Victrex

292

6,432

4,643

-28

XPP

XP Power

240

4,589

4,800

5

Notes

March: Added more Focusrite

Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate

Cash earns no interest

Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance

£30,000 invested on 9 September 2009 would be worth £176,833 today

£30,000 invested in FTSE All-Share index tracker accumulation units would be worth £76,583 today

Objective: To beat the index tracker handsomely over five-year periods

Source: SharePad, 3 April 2023

At the close on Monday 3 April 2023, Share Sleuth was worth £176,834, 489% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009.

The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth £76,583, an increase of 155%.

Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.  

Richard owns shares in all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio.

More information about Richard’s investment philosophy and how he implements it with his Decision Engine.

Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

