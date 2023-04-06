Share Sleuth: adding to my No 1 ranked share

Richard Beddard has cash to spend having waved goodbye to a portfolio holding in last month’s update. Here, he runs through a shortlist of stocks he considered buying prior to picking his number-one ranked company.

Source: SharePad. A ‘b’ represents each addition Buying shares we already own reduces our average purchase price, so the price must rise less to generate us a positive return. This is not something I actively seek to do because my trades are governed by scores, of which price is only one component. When I score shares, how much a share has gone up or down means nothing to me. Share price movements are an indication of what other traders, with different objectives, think. The goal of scoring is to find out what I think. Here we go again

The logarithmic scale of the performance chart puts the performance of the portfolio in perspective. If we compare two periods in which its value changed by the same percentage, the line on the chart will have moved the same distance up or down the vertical scale. The fact that the portfolio’s value has jumped around a lot more over the last few years than it did previously, I think, is a symptom of the “interesting times” we live in, as traders evaluate and react to unexpected events. I do not think it has anything to do with the quality of the shares in the portfolio, shares in businesses I trust to navigate a course through these events, so that I do not have to react to them. After the addition of more Focusrite shares and dividends paid during the month from Treatt and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN), Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £3,313, which is insufficient to fund a new purchase and sends me spinning back into purgatory. Our focus must return to deciding which share to cast out of the nest next. The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is £4,450. Share Sleuth Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash 3,313 Shares 173,522 Since 9 September 2009 30,000 176,834 489 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 2,136 -47 BMY Bloomsbury 1,681 5,915 7,464 26 BNZL Bunzl 201 4,714 6,151 30 CHH Churchill China 682 8,013 8,457 6 CHRT Cohort 1,600 3,747 7,232 93 D4T4 D4t4 1,528 3,509 2,903 -17 DWHT Dewhurst 532 1,754 5,772 229 FOUR 4Imprint 190 3,688 9,158 148 GAW Games Workshop 148 4,709 13,927 196 GDWN Goodwin 266 6,646 10,427 57 GRMN Garmin 53 4,413 4,271 -3 HWDN Howden Joinery 2,020 12,718 13,926 9 JDG Judges Scientific 85 2,082 7,361 253 JET2 Jet2 456 250 5,855 2,242 LTHM James Latham 750 9,235 9,075 -2 NXT Next 106 6,071 6,839 13 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 5,708 14 PZC PZ Cussons 1,870 3,878 3,460 -11 QTX Quartix 1,085 2,798 2,713 -3 RSW Renishaw 92 1,739 3,717 114 RWS RWS 1,000 4,696 2,920 -38 SOLI Solid State 356 1,028 3,907 280 TET Treatt 763 1,082 4,509 317 TFW Thorpe (F W) 2,000 2,207 7,380 234 TSTL Tristel 750 268 2,513 837 TUNE Focusrite 1,050 9,123 6,300 -31 VCT Victrex 292 6,432 4,643 -28 XPP XP Power 240 4,589 4,800 5 Notes March: Added more Focusrite Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate Cash earns no interest Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance £30,000 invested on 9 September 2009 would be worth £176,833 today £30,000 invested in FTSE All-Share index tracker accumulation units would be worth £76,583 today Objective: To beat the index tracker handsomely over five-year periods Source: SharePad, 3 April 2023 At the close on Monday 3 April 2023, Share Sleuth was worth £176,834, 489% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009. The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth £76,583, an increase of 155%. Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Richard owns shares in all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio. More information about Richard’s investment philosophy and how he implements it with his Decision Engine. Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

