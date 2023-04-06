Share Sleuth: adding to my No 1 ranked share

Richard Beddard has cash to spend having waved goodbye to a portfolio holding in last month’s update. Here, he runs through a shortlist of stocks he considered buying prior to picking his number-one ranked company.

This month’s trade should have been a shoo-in. Ever since I scored Focusrite (LSE:TUNE) for the second time in January, the designer of music and audio equipment has been my top target for new money.

Focusrite is run by enthusiasts who are, I believe, adept at developing and acquiring much loved brands.

The problem, resolved in last month’s update by the portfolio’s liquidation of Hollywood Bowl, was that I did not have enough money to invest.

But even though Focusrite is still ranked #1 by my Decision Engine and it was a very small holding (1.6% of the portfolio’s total value), there were many other options.

The top 10 shares on 6 March, the date I chose to decide what to trade, were, in order: Focusrite, Howden Joinery (LSE:HWDN), Churchill China (LSE:CHH), Dewhurst (LSE:DWHT), Anpario (LSE:ANP), RWS Holdings (LSE:RWS), Latham (James) (LSE:LTHM), Goodwin (LSE:GDWN), Auto Trader (LSE:AUTO) and Treatt (LSE:TET).

At 7.7% of the portfolio’s total value, Howden Joinery was the portfolio’s biggest holding, and Goodwin was its third-biggest (sandwiched in between was the lower-ranked Games Workshop (LSE:GAW)). James Latham is also a substantial holding.

By dint of their size, these shares were not eligible for further investment, a precaution, determined by a formula, that defines a holding’s size in relation to its score. The higher the score, the bigger a holding can be up to a maximum 11.5% of Share Sleuth’s total value. I cannot add more shares though, if a holding exceeds 9% of the portfolio’s total value. These rules protect us from over-concentration.

I will be re-scoring Anpario and Churchill China in the not too distant future, so I deferred judgement on them.

That left Dewhurst, which manufactures and distributes lift components. Its rank is #4 and it constitutes 3.5% of the portfolio. Also in the frame was translation company RWS, which is ranked 6 and a 1.9% holding, online car market Auto Trader, ranked 9, and not currently a member of the portfolio, and the ingredients business Treatt, ranked 10, and a 2.2% holding.

I eliminated Treatt because it was, by a fraction, the lowest scoring and it is better represented than some of the other candidates. I eliminated Dewhurst because it is the biggest holding of all the candidates.

What followed was an evenly contested battle between Focusrite, RWS and Auto Trader. Even though Auto Trader scores 7 and is ranked 9, it would be a new addition to the portfolio and an opportunity to diversify. Share Sleuth already has 28 members, though, so there is not much pressure to add another one, especially as I think of 30 as a practical maximum.

Auto Trader and RWS remain targets for investment. On Tuesday 7 March, after having slept on the decision, I added 650 more shares in Focusrite at a price, quoted by my broker, of £7.05. After deducting £10.00 in lieu of broker fees the transaction cost just shy of £4,593, which was about the minimum trade size for the portfolio (2.5% of its total value).

That took Share Sleuth’s holding in Focusrite to just over 4% of the portfolio’s total value, though it has slipped to 3.5% over the course of the month!

Averaging down in name only

In practice, this trade is an example of averaging down because the share price was much lower than it was when Focusrite first joined the portfolio in March last year, however that is not the way I think about it.