Shares for the future: this company’s days in my list might be numbered

Plenty of people love this business, but its place in our columnist’s Decision Engine is at risk. Richard explains why and also publishes an update to his 40-strong list of shares.

Before we publish this month’s shares for the future, we need to tackle some unfinished business, relating to a share I am not at all sure is for the future. Hotel Chocolat (LSE:HOTC) published its full-year results in December, but I did not re-score the business because it had thrown its international growth strategy into reverse. Invest with ii: Share Dealing with ii | Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | Our Investment Accounts The scoring system used by my Decision Engine (described in detail in the articles linked at the end of this article) evaluates risks and strategies, but this is much more speculative if the strategy changes radically. Instead of re-scoring Hotel Chocolat, I set every score relating to the quality of the business to one out of two, reflecting my uncertainty. The sum of these scores and the price score would not be sufficiently high to warrant buying the shares, however low the share price fell. Hotel Chocolat languishes near the bottom of the Decision Engine table, indicating my continuing interest, and intention to score the share properly after a year of the new strategy, when it publishes its annual report in December 2023. However, maybe Hotel Chocolat will not be in the Decision Engine by then. Should it stay or should it go? Taking the numbers at face value, the last full financial year to June 2022, was not a particularly bad one:

Hotel Chocolat was as profitable as usual, but that was only after adding back huge costs deemed exceptional. The biggest by far was the £22 million impairment of a joint venture in Japan stemming from the decision to rein in overseas expansion. Cash too had flooded out of the business as Hotel Chocolat increased the capacity of its factory in Huntingdon and manufactured more stock, investments originally put in place to fulfil the growth strategy it binned just before the end of the financial year. Although debt levels at the year-end were lower than usual, the company owed that to shareholders who had stumped up £40 million through a share placing in 2021. In July 2022, Hotel Chocolat revealed that it had decided to invest no more money in its loss-making operation in the US or its joint venture in Japan. Subsequently it closed the last remaining US store and its US website. It formed a new partnership in Japan after the old one went into administration. Four AIM shares up over 1,000% since Covid crash

These 8 FTSE 100 shares will generate £8bn dividend windfall in April The company has a 20% stake in the partnership and will receive royalties. It may also find a wholesaler in the US but for the time being the focus is on the UK. Here, Hotel Chocolat will seek to increase profitability through efficiencies and support growth by adding more stores and capacity. In summary, Hotel Chocolat could no longer afford rapid international expansion, so it has chosen slower but profitable UK growth instead. 2023 is a transitional year in which the company expects revenue and profit to decline, but from 2024 Hotel Chocolat expects growth in revenue and EBITDA, a measure of profit that conveniently excludes the cost of depreciating the heavy investments the company has made, to continue. Focus is a good thing, but the hand-break turn is also unnerving. Though the pandemic will have delayed progress overseas, the prospect of turning the overseas businesses into profitable ones must have been remote for the company to fold just as the pandemic was easing. The company dangles the prospect of 50 new UK stores (it has 125) over the next three to five years and a more profitable estate, but its international appeal may be critical for the very long-term.

Disclosure We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here. Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication. Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here. ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation. In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.