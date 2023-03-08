Share Sleuth: no longer bowled over, so time to sell

Richard Beddard has called it a day on a company he bought shortly before the pandemic. By selling, he now has firepower to add a new holding or top up an existing member of the portfolio.

On February 28, I liquidated the Share Sleuth portfolio’s holding in Hollywood Bowl (LSE:BOWL), the UK’s biggest chain of tenpin bowling centres, a nascent chain of mini-golf centres, and since May last year, the owner of a chain of bowling centres in Canada. In February, the company acquired three more bowling centres in Canada, where it expects to replicate the success of its UK tenpin bowling centres. Learn with ii: How to Buy Shares | Top UK Shares | Cashback Offers ​​​​​​​ Selling Hollywood Bowl No money actually changed hands, the Share Sleuth portfolio is a virtual portfolio started with £30,000 of pretend money in September 2009. However, I keep the accounting as realistic as possible, charging the portfolio £10 in broker fees for every trade and paying stamp duty on main market purchases. After the fees, liquidating the portfolio’s holding of 1,615 shares raised £3,931 at a share price of a fraction over 244p. Hollywood Bowl’s short time in the portfolio, indeed its relatively short time listed on the stockmarket, has been an eventful one.

Since the last update a month ago, the Share Sleuth portfolio has received a bumper crop of notional dividends from Cohort (LSE:CHRT), Dewhurst Group (LSE:DWHT), Focusrite (LSE:TUNE), Games Workshop (LSE:GAW), Hollywood Bowl, RWS Holdings (LSE:RWS), Solid State, and Victrex (LSE:VCT). At the close on Monday 6 March 2023, Share Sleuth was worth £184,178, 514% more than the £30,000 of pretend money I started with in September 2009. In comparison, the same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth £78,590, an increase of 161%. The portfolio now has a cash balance of £7,833, more than enough to fund the acquisition of a new share. The minimum trade size is 2.5% of the value of the portfolio, or about £4,600. Happy days. Share Sleuth Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash 7,833 Shares 176,345 Since 9 September 2009 30,000 184,178 514 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 3,653 -10 BMY Bloomsbury 1,681 5,915 7,354 24 BNZL Bunzl 201 4,714 5,885 25 CHH Churchill China 682 8,013 8,252 3 CHRT Cohort 1,600 3,747 8,008 114 D4T4 D4t4 1,528 3,509 3,629 3 DWHT Dewhurst 532 1,754 6,118 249 FOUR 4Imprint 190 3,688 8,769 138 GAW Games Workshop 148 4,709 13,409 185 GDWN Goodwin 266 6,646 9,044 36 GRMN Garmin 53 4,413 4,329 -2 HWDN Howden Joinery 2,020 12,718 14,386 13 JDG Judges Scientific 85 2,082 7,990 284 JET2 Jet2 456 250 6,108 2,343 LTHM James Latham 750 9,235 9,938 8 NXT Next 106 6,071 7,501 24 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 5,663 13 PZC PZ Cussons 1,870 3,878 3,422 -12 QTX Quartix 1,085 2,798 3,147 12 RSW Renishaw 92 1,739 3,864 122 RWS RWS 1,000 4,696 3,530 -25 SOLI Solid State 356 1,028 4,664 354 TET Treatt 763 1,082 4,174 286 TFW Thorpe (F W) 2,000 2,207 7,500 240 TSTL Tristel 750 268 2,606 872 TUNE Focusrite 400 4,530 2,880 -36 VCT Victrex 292 6,432 5,148 -20 XPP XP Power 240 4,589 5,376 17 Notes February: Removed Hollywood Bowl Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate. Cash earns no interest Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance £30,000 invested on 9 September 2009 would be worth £184,178 today £30,000 invested in FTSE All-Share index tracker accumulation units would be worth £78,590 today Objective: To beat the index tracker handsomely over five-year periods Source: SharePad, 6 March 2023. Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Richard owns shares in Hollywood Bowl. He also owns all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio. More information about Richard’s investment philosophy and how he implements it. Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.