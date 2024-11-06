Share Sleuth: performance over 15 years, and a share sale
After the portfolio recently celebrated its 15th birthday, Richard Beddard gives a more detailed breakdown of performance, and explains why he's waved goodbye to one holding.
6th November 2024 10:42
by Richard Beddard from interactive investor
No surprise, considering the score I gave PZ Cussons last month, that I removed the shares from the Share Sleuth portfolio on 23 October.
The score was 4.4 out of 10, the second-lowest score of the 40 shares in the Decision Engine, and the lowest-scoring Share Sleuth member.
Before I made the decision, a reader had emailed me to pass on their rationale for selling. They shared my view that the devaluation of the Nigerian currency has put PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC) heavily in debt, and precipitated a major change in strategy.
They believed there was little chance the share price would recover. And they wondered if that was the subtext of my article.
I was grateful for the opportunity to point out that it was not.
Confidence in the prospects of a company, and consequently its share price, comes when I understand how it makes money, what it needs to make more, and what could stop it. If the strategy is coherent and addresses the risks, I am usually confident.
In principle, PZ Cussons’ strategy is pretty straightforward. It must make major disposals to shore up its finances and focus the business, but I do not know whether it will be enough to address the risks.
ii view: results cause big slip at soap maker PZ Cussons
Maybe the share price will recover, maybe it will not. I would rather leave those judgements to speculators and turnaround specialists.
Selling PZ Cussons
On Wednesday 23 October, I liquidated 1,870 shares in PZ Cussons, at a shade over 86p per share.
After deducting £10 in lieu of broker fees, it raised £1,599.
Fortunately, I only added the shares once, in January 2020, when I put £3,878 at risk. Dividends reduced the damage, but SharePad, the software I use to track the portfolio, tells me I lost 46% of the initial investment.
Here is the chart. It spells “P - A - I - N”:
Source: SharePad. “b” indicates when I added the shares to the portfolio, “s” indicates when I removed them.
I should add that, on the eve of the Budget on Tuesday 29 Oct I thought about adding more Thorpe (F W) (LSE:TFW) shares to the portfolio, which I scored highly a week earlier.
FW Thorpe is one of 14 shares in the portfolio listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM). One of the attractions of AIM-listed shares is that unlike main market shares they can qualify for an inheritance tax break known as Business Property Relief.
Reducing or abolishing BPR was one of the tax-raising measures open to Chancellor Rachel Reeves in the Budget, and the prospect that she would use it has almost certainly depressed the share prices of companies like FW Thorpe.
In the short term, adding more shares would have been a gamble on the outcome of the Budget. In hindsight, it would have been a winning bet, as BPR was reduced but not abolished and shares like FW Thorpe rallied.
I had already made my trade for the month and I try to resist the urge to trade twice or more. Sadly, this time I succeeded!
The shares are still good value, so I may have to forget about what might have been and stump up for them when the time comes to trade in November.
Share Sleuth performance
Following the 15th birthday of Share Sleuth on 9 September 2024, we are somewhat belatedly bringing you a more comprehensive statistical overview than usual.
These numbers measure performance over more recent time periods like fund managers do. The numbers were compiled by reader Mark Senior (thanks again, Mark) and checked by me.
As usual, I will not provide much commentary. The performance is a consequence of what’s happened in the stock market and the decisions I have taken.
In the short term, I believe Lady Luck has more sway than my decisions, which are resolutely made for the long term. As the years go by though, I expect my decisions to have more impact and ultimately to determine the performance of the portfolio.
Maybe that’s born out by the numbers. I have sweated for meagre returns in recent years, but the long-term performance is satisfactory.
Here is the cumulative performance of the portfolio for periods starting on 9 September:
Cumulative performance
Share Sleuth
Index tracker
1 year
11.92%
14.80%
3 years
-5.21%
23.36%
5 years
42.80%
29.27%
7 years
96.01%
42.26%
10 years
252.73%
74.72%
12 years
452.14%
124.10%
15 years
569.48%
189.27%
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Mark questioned why I use the accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracker as a benchmark when the tracker fund is weighted by market capitalisation and Share Sleuth is predominantly in smaller companies.
A comparison with smaller company indices or funds would be more favourable, but I do not think it is the right way to judge my performance.
I am not compelled to favour smaller companies, I can choose companies of all sizes, which is why Share Sleuth includes the odd big ‘un such as Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN), Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO) and Bunzl (LSE:BNZL).
Here are the annualised numbers for periods starting on 9 September:
Annualised performance
Share Sleuth
Index tracker
1 year
11.92%
14.80%
3 years
-1.77%
7.25%
5 years
10.07%
5.98%
7 years
10.09%
5.16%
10 years
13.43%
5.74%
12 years
15.30%
6.96%
15 years
13.53%
7.34%
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
And here is the performance for each year starting 9 September:
Discrete performance
Share Sleuth
Index tracker
2009-10
11.72%
13.66%
2010-11
9.58%
0.09%
2011-12
-0.96%
13.46%
2012-13
30.54%
18.60%
2013-14
19.91%
8.15%
2014-15
15.66%
-2.30%
2015-16
12.15%
12.29%
2016-17
38.72%
11.95%
2017-18
15.15%
2.91%
2018-19
5.34%
3.39%
2019-20
19.61%
-13.17%
2020-21
42.53%
24.82%
2021-22
-22.24%
3.69%
2022-23
8.92%
3.63%
2023-24
11.92%
14.80%
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
To bring you bang up to date, at the close on Friday 1 November, Share Sleuth was worth £200,290, 568% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009.
The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth £86,482, an increase of 188%.
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Share Sleuth
Cost (£)
Value (£)
Return (%)
Cash
9,684
Shares
190,607
Since 9 September 2009
30,000
200,290
568
Companies
Shares
Cost (£)
Value (£)
Return (%)
AMS
Advanced Medical Solutions
1,965
4,503
4,578
2
ANP
Anpario
1,124
4,057
3,541
-13
BMY
Bloomsbury
845
3,203
5,898
84
BNZL
Bunzl
201
4,714
6,886
46
CHH
Churchill China
1,495
17,228
12,708
-26
CHRT
Cohort
1,600
3,747
14,304
282
CLBS
Celebrus
1,528
3,509
4,202
20
DWHT
Dewhurst
938
6,754
10,318
53
FOUR
4Imprint
116
2,251
5,962
165
GAW
Games Workshop
100
4,571
12,040
163
GDWN
Goodwin
133
3,112
9,124
193
GRMN
Garmin
53
4,413
8,100
84
HWDN
Howden Joinery
1,476
10,371
12,583
21
JET2
Jet2
456
250
6,648
2,559
LTHM
James Latham
1,150
14,437
15,525
8
MACF
Macfarlane
3,533
5,005
3,957
-21
OXIG
Oxford Instruments
241
5,043
5,230
4
PRV
Porvair
906
4,999
6,106
22
QTX
Quartix
3,285
7,296
5,470
-25
RSW
Renishaw
234
6,227
7,558
21
RWS
RWS
2,790
9,199
4,174
-55
SOLI
Solid State
1,780
1,028
4,183
307
TET
Treatt
763
1,082
3,861
257
TFW
Thorpe (F W)
2,000
2,207
7,040
219
TSTL
Tristel
750
268
3,150
1,074
TUNE
Focusrite
2,020
14,128
4,888
-65
VCT
Victrex
292
6,432
2,573
-60
Notes
23 October: Removed PZ Cussons
Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate
Cash earns no interest
Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance
£30,000 invested on 9 September 2009 would be worth £200,290 today
£30,000 invested in FTSE All-Share index tracker accumulation units would be worth £86,482 today
Objective: To beat the index tracker handsomely over five-year periods
Source: SharePad, close on Friday 1 November 2024.
Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.
Richard owns shares in all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio except Tristel.
See our guide to the Decision Engine and the Share Sleuth Portfolio for more information.
Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard
