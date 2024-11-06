Share Sleuth: performance over 15 years, and a share sale

Source: SharePad. “b” indicates when I added the shares to the portfolio, “s” indicates when I removed them. I should add that, on the eve of the Budget on Tuesday 29 Oct I thought about adding more Thorpe (F W) (LSE:TFW) shares to the portfolio, which I scored highly a week earlier. FW Thorpe is one of 14 shares in the portfolio listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM). One of the attractions of AIM-listed shares is that unlike main market shares they can qualify for an inheritance tax break known as Business Property Relief. Reducing or abolishing BPR was one of the tax-raising measures open to Chancellor Rachel Reeves in the Budget, and the prospect that she would use it has almost certainly depressed the share prices of companies like FW Thorpe. In the short term, adding more shares would have been a gamble on the outcome of the Budget. In hindsight, it would have been a winning bet, as BPR was reduced but not abolished and shares like FW Thorpe rallied. Budget 2024: AIM shares no longer IHT exempt, and ISA allowance frozen

Stockwatch: a tax warning for UK and US investors I had already made my trade for the month and I try to resist the urge to trade twice or more. Sadly, this time I succeeded! The shares are still good value, so I may have to forget about what might have been and stump up for them when the time comes to trade in November. Share Sleuth performance Following the 15th birthday of Share Sleuth on 9 September 2024, we are somewhat belatedly bringing you a more comprehensive statistical overview than usual. These numbers measure performance over more recent time periods like fund managers do. The numbers were compiled by reader Mark Senior (thanks again, Mark) and checked by me. As usual, I will not provide much commentary. The performance is a consequence of what’s happened in the stock market and the decisions I have taken. In the short term, I believe Lady Luck has more sway than my decisions, which are resolutely made for the long term. As the years go by though, I expect my decisions to have more impact and ultimately to determine the performance of the portfolio. Maybe that’s born out by the numbers. I have sweated for meagre returns in recent years, but the long-term performance is satisfactory. Here is the cumulative performance of the portfolio for periods starting on 9 September: Cumulative performance Share Sleuth Index tracker 1 year 11.92% 14.80% 3 years -5.21% 23.36% 5 years 42.80% 29.27% 7 years 96.01% 42.26% 10 years 252.73% 74.72% 12 years 452.14% 124.10% 15 years 569.48% 189.27% Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Mark questioned why I use the accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracker as a benchmark when the tracker fund is weighted by market capitalisation and Share Sleuth is predominantly in smaller companies. A comparison with smaller company indices or funds would be more favourable, but I do not think it is the right way to judge my performance. I am not compelled to favour smaller companies, I can choose companies of all sizes, which is why Share Sleuth includes the odd big ‘un such as Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN), Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO) and Bunzl (LSE:BNZL). Here are the annualised numbers for periods starting on 9 September: Annualised performance Share Sleuth Index tracker 1 year 11.92% 14.80% 3 years -1.77% 7.25% 5 years 10.07% 5.98% 7 years 10.09% 5.16% 10 years 13.43% 5.74% 12 years 15.30% 6.96% 15 years 13.53% 7.34% Past performance is not a guide to future performance. And here is the performance for each year starting 9 September: Discrete performance Share Sleuth Index tracker 2009-10 11.72% 13.66% 2010-11 9.58% 0.09% 2011-12 -0.96% 13.46% 2012-13 30.54% 18.60% 2013-14 19.91% 8.15% 2014-15 15.66% -2.30% 2015-16 12.15% 12.29% 2016-17 38.72% 11.95% 2017-18 15.15% 2.91% 2018-19 5.34% 3.39% 2019-20 19.61% -13.17% 2020-21 42.53% 24.82% 2021-22 -22.24% 3.69% 2022-23 8.92% 3.63% 2023-24 11.92% 14.80% Past performance is not a guide to future performance. To bring you bang up to date, at the close on Friday 1 November, Share Sleuth was worth £200,290, 568% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009. The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth £86,482, an increase of 188%.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. After dividends paid during the month from Cohort (LSE:CHRT), Churchill China (LSE:CHH), Macfarlane Group (LSE:MACF), Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2) and Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LSE:AMS), Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £9,684. The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is £5,007. Share Sleuth Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash 9,684 Shares 190,607 Since 9 September 2009 30,000 200,290 568 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) AMS Advanced Medical Solutions 1,965 4,503 4,578 2 ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 3,541 -13 BMY Bloomsbury 845 3,203 5,898 84 BNZL Bunzl 201 4,714 6,886 46 CHH Churchill China 1,495 17,228 12,708 -26 CHRT Cohort 1,600 3,747 14,304 282 CLBS Celebrus 1,528 3,509 4,202 20 DWHT Dewhurst 938 6,754 10,318 53 FOUR 4Imprint 116 2,251 5,962 165 GAW Games Workshop 100 4,571 12,040 163 GDWN Goodwin 133 3,112 9,124 193 GRMN Garmin 53 4,413 8,100 84 HWDN Howden Joinery 1,476 10,371 12,583 21 JET2 Jet2 456 250 6,648 2,559 LTHM James Latham 1,150 14,437 15,525 8 MACF Macfarlane 3,533 5,005 3,957 -21 OXIG Oxford Instruments 241 5,043 5,230 4 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 6,106 22 QTX Quartix 3,285 7,296 5,470 -25 RSW Renishaw 234 6,227 7,558 21 RWS RWS 2,790 9,199 4,174 -55 SOLI Solid State 1,780 1,028 4,183 307 TET Treatt 763 1,082 3,861 257 TFW Thorpe (F W) 2,000 2,207 7,040 219 TSTL Tristel 750 268 3,150 1,074 TUNE Focusrite 2,020 14,128 4,888 -65 VCT Victrex 292 6,432 2,573 -60 Notes

23 October: Removed PZ Cussons

Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate

Cash earns no interest

Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance

£30,000 invested on 9 September 2009 would be worth £200,290 today

£30,000 invested in FTSE All-Share index tracker accumulation units would be worth £86,482 today

Objective: To beat the index tracker handsomely over five-year periods

Source: SharePad, close on Friday 1 November 2024.

