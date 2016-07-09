SIPP - FAQ

How does triggering the MPAA in the current tax year affect me?

Once the money purchase annual allowance (MPAA) is triggered your SIPP admin page will show the MPAA and how much of it you’ve used in your SIPP. But that’s not the whole story.

When you trigger the MPAA by flexibly accessing your ii SIPP (or any other money purchase/defined contribution pension), the maximum you can contribute and receive tax relief in that tax year is still limited by the annual allowance (AA). BUT, having triggered the MPAA the maximum you can, from that point, contribute is limited to the MPAA. So, for that tax year only, contributions both before and after that event need to be considered.

For the avoidance of doubt, only taking all of part of your tax-free lump sum (or PCLS) is not a trigger for the MPAA: taking taxed income via an UFPLS or taxed income via Flexi Access Drawdown does trigger the MPAA.

The general principle:

If the money purchase contributions made after triggering the MPAA don’t exceed £4,000, money purchase contributions and any defined benefit input amounts for the whole tax-year will be tested against the annual allowance as normal.

However, if money purchase contributions made after the trigger event do exceed £4,000, working out how much your tax charge will be is a lot more complicated, and you may need a financial adviser to help you.

At a high level, you’ll need to work out:

The amount that your money purchase and any defined benefit input amounts for the whole tax-year exceed the annual allowance. This gives you your ‘default chargeable amount’.

The amount that money purchase contributions made after the MPAA trigger event exceed £4,000 and the amount any defined benefit input amount for the tax-year exceed £36,000. Adding these two amounts together will give you your ‘alternative chargeable amount’

The amount you need to pay tax on will be the higher of your default or alternative chargeable amount.

The tax charge isn’t at a fixed rate. It can be charged in whole, or in part, at 45%, 40% or 20% depending on your taxable income for the tax year and the chargeable amount.

These calculations are not simple and we’d recommend you refer to a tax or financial adviser if unsure. Further information can also be found on the Pensions Advisory Service website.