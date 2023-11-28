Still time to buy, or too late to profit from the best market since Covid?

The attractions of India are well known. It is fundamentally a growth story, forecast to power ahead by 6.3% this year, blessed with favourable demographics and a government committed to pro-business policies.

Moreover, it now has a larger population than China, and a much better ratio of youths per 100 working-age adults at 39, compared with China’s 26. The under-penetration of goods and services in such a large population, coupled with shifting supply chains, should drive performance, particularly as India’s GDP is around 60% domestic consumption, unlike most large emerging economies, which are predominately export-led.

Critically, too, India’s economy is still just one fifth the size of China’s and expected to expand just as the Chinese economy slows.

Its stock market has also been in fine form. The S&P BSE 100 Index has been the best-performing market since Covid, up 149% from 3 April 2020 to 27 November 2023. In second place is the Nasdaq 100 Index, which has gained 112%.

Are investors paying too high a price?

Funds have poured into Indian equities and bonds at a very rapid rate this year, often at the expense of China. Customers of interactive investor have been taking note, with India Capital Growth (LSE:IGC) and Jupiter India entering the lists of the top 10 most-bought investment trusts and funds in September.

However, stock valuations are rich, begging the question of whether investors have already missed the boat. India now trades on a forward price/earnings (p/e) ratio of 22x, compared with 9x in China. Historically, when it has touched these valuation levels – which has occurred four times in the past 30 years – a period of disappointment has followed.

Will Scholes, fund manager of Premier Miton Emerging Markets Sustainable fund points out that investing in India is, in some senses, the opposite of investing in China. He says: “In China, there are huge question marks around growth but few around valuations, while India offers a seemingly predictable growth story, priced at levels that can leave you scratching your head.”

One way to look at India’s high valuations is to examine the price investors are paying for potential equity returns compared with alternative investments, such as US bonds. For example, if you take the market’s price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio), which is calculated by dividing stock prices by their book value (ie the value of total assets minus liabilities), India currently trades on a P/B ratio of 3.5x, much higher than the traditional P/B benchmark which states that anything under 1.0 is relatively attractive.

Scholes notes: “If you compare the valuation of the MSCI India index to that of the broader MSCI Emerging Markets index, Indian stocks today trade at a significant premium; the price to book multiple for MSCI India index is 3.5x, while the MSCI Emerging Market index trades at 1.1x.”

“This cannot be explained by profitability alone: while analysts’ aggregate forecast for the India index’s return on equity (ROE) beats the broader index, at 22.2% compared with 16.5%, clearly it is not three times the level of profitability.”

Therefore, investors seem to be paying for the promise of growth, although history shows they routinely overpay for it, and in fact there is often a negative correlation between economic growth and equity returns.

The analyst that’s underweight India

Those outsized investor expectations are not backed up by corporate growth, according to UBS analyst Sunil Tirumalai. UBS is underweight India in the emerging market universe.

He says: “This premium cannot be explained only by the fundamentals of Indian companies. There is a lot of high sentiment premium in Indian valuations, partly driven by perception of better macroeconomic and geopolitical positioning, especially versus China. What has also helped is the sharp uptick in household flows towards the markets post-pandemic.”

“While India’s economic growth prospects stand at 6% plus compared to emerging market average of 4.3%, Indian corporate’s growth performance has been ordinary compared to other emerging markets. Indian corporates’ capex investment - which generally indicates the confidence in growth and demand - has been quite low, with a soft outlook into the next couple of years.

“Overall, it is the government that is investing big in India, not the corporates. Themes such as manufacturing relocation are still narratives and yet to move the needle in India’s trade numbers.”

This suggests the risk of the 2024 elections is acute, as a poor result at the polls might weaken the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ability to pursue its pro-market, reformist agenda. As a hydrocarbons importer, India is also vulnerable to imported inflation if energy prices rise, which could impair the Reserve Bank of India’s ability to lower interest rates and ultimately reduce the government’s ability to fund capital expenditure. Morgan Stanley recently issued a warning that sustained oil prices at $110 per barrel could force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to restart its rate hike cycle.