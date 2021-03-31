Stockopedia: 10 value investing shares proven by the ‘magic formula’

With the UK market continuing its steady climb back towards pre-Covid levels, there’s a sense of optimism around. The turmoil of the past year has shaken up a lot of the investment strategies tracked by Stockopedia. In that time we’ve seen some impressive gains, and one of the better ones has been from a model based on Joel Greenblatt’s ‘magic formula’.

Greenblatt enjoys near-legendary status in investment circles - and he’s particularly well respected among value investors.

Value investing - the strategy of buying shares that are cheap relative to what they earn or what they own - has a rich heritage. But while it has cemented the reputations of some of the world’s best-known investors - including Greenblatt himself - value investing has been out of favour for more than a decade.

Greenblatt always conceded that value has routine spells of underperformance. He says that part of the reason why the strategy has lasted for so long is because it has periods in the wilderness, from which it always returns. It’s in these spells of so-so performance that the discipline of value investors - professionals included - is really put to the test.

In 2005, Greenblatt wrote a guide called The Little Book That Beats the Market, in which he set out an approach that blends value with quality and ranks the entire market for how relatively ‘good and cheap’ each stock is.

The aim of the strategy was to find companies that might be genuinely underpriced. It needed a strong stomach though, because the list would often contain broken and unloved shares. And given that this was still a value strategy, there would certainly be disappointments. But his ‘magic formula’ would offer a higher probability of success.

Tracking of this approach has seen it deliver an 80% return over the past year. When we covered this strategy here last autumn, we were seeing encouraging early signs, and the performance of the magic formula has accelerated from there.