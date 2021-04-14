Stockopedia: how to find the most promising growth stocks in the market

This growth strategy looks for earnings and price strength, but at the right time.

This time last year we were in the throes of uncertainty and a market crash that was faster and sharper than anything most of us can remember. Shares have been in recovery mode ever since, and some have not only bounced back but are now obliterating their previous high prices.

Buying growth stocks - across the market-cap range - is a strategy that has paid off well over the past decade. But in all the recent chaos, earnings growth and price momentum now feel much more vulnerable than they have done in recent years.

But one growth strategy that is proving to be effective is one that looks for solid earnings and price strength but takes more of a trader’s approach to timing - and that’s William O’Neil’s CAN SLIM model.

O’Neil is a legend among investors all over the world for his successful system of buying fast-growing shares. Accelerating earnings growth and price momentum are crucial components, as well as a strict discipline of selling on signs of weakness.

Finding market winners

O’Neil’s 1994 book How to Make Money in Stocks is an investment classic that followed years of research into the background of some of the best-performing shares of all time. Its appeal lies in the excitement of finding companies that are seeing their profits rise just as the market is starting to notice.

The popularity of his approach meant that O’Neil, a stockbroker by trade, could build a mini empire for his ‘CAN SLIM’ strategy.

CAN SLIM represents the seven factors that O’Neil looks for in a stock. His strategy blends conventional ‘growth’ measures such as current and annual earnings growth and new product innovation with ‘technical’ indicators like the supply and demand for shares, whether it’s the leader in its specific sector, whether it has institutional support allied with overall bullish market strength.

Importantly, O’Neil doesn’t pay too much attention to valuation ratios such as the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio when it comes to analysing shares. His research found that it was actually stocks that looked very expensive based on these measures that went on to be some of the greatest winners.

Given the risks of buying expensive stocks, O’Neil insists on setting strict 8% stop-losses on entry points, which limits the financial damage that can be done if the price falls.

A pre-costs strategy based loosely on CAN SLIM rules tracked by Stockopedia has performed well against the FTSE All-Share over the past three years - but the performance has been on a tear in in recent months.