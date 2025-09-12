Stockwatch: four key reasons this bull market could continue

September is often touted as a tricky month for stock markets, but this week has manifested several props for confidence.

I remain wary of how US tariffs risk a stagflation scenario, despite tax cuts for rich Americans probably helping avoid recession, and how the UK can dodge a “debt doom loop” as taxes rise again. But consider the following:

US Constitution starting to check Trump influence on monetary policy

Liberal economists moan about how this US president will rig the Federal Reserve Board of Governors so that it cuts interest rates by at least 1-2% and mitigates public debt service costs. Comparisons are made with Turkey’s past financial crises where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired central bank presidents and appointed a board compliant with his desire for lower rates despite rising inflation.

Indeed, both countries have run big external current account deficits and external debt, helping explain a circa 10% fall in the dollar this year, while gold has soared 30% or so, as a hedge. US tax cuts will add $3 trillion (£2.2 trillion) to its budget deficit over the next decade, where 2024 public debt to GDP was estimated at 121-124% - well above the 106-112% after the Second World War.

But the US economy has far greater depth, and probably resilience, as wealthier consumers appear to have maintained overall US consumer spending even while middle and lower-income people suffered. Obviously, that could change if the stock market crashed and impacted their confidence - an outlier risk perhaps.

Significantly, last Wednesday a federal judge blocked – if only temporarily – President Donald Trump from removing Fed governor Lisa Cook, who is part of the board responsible for setting US interest rates.

It is hard to lecture the US on a matter of alleged mortgage fraud after the UK deputy prime minister had to resign over stamp duty, and the matter looks set to end up in the US Supreme Court.

Yet it shows that the US Constitution is starting to exert a check on an impulsive president, which is reassuring for independent monetary policy.

Market bias remains towards ‘all news is good news’

If you are old enough to recall Bob Beckman, a high-profile American investment commentator in London during the 1980s, he had a simple but effective litmus test of a bull or bear market. “All news is good news” implies a bull trend, and vice versa.

In this respect, equities were ebullient to this week’s US inflation data, which objectively came out mixed. The consumer price index rose 0.4% for August, which was slightly hotter than the 0.3% rise expected, but the index rose 2.9% over 12 months, as expected. The core measure of inflation excluding food and energy rose 0.3% on July and 3.1% from a year ago, both in line with forecasts.

It is hardly great how US consumer inflation seems anchored around 3% versus a supposed 2% mandate, and the Fed is between a rock and hard place – looking set to cut rates 0.25% next week as it prioritises a weak labour market. Might the effect of tariffs ingrain inflation higher in due course?

At least the producer price index – reflecting input costs – unexpectedly slipped 0.1% on July but rose 2.6% annually. Tariffs are yet to have the feared mega-effect.

Weaker jobs data should be mildly negative for the US economy overall. There has been the largest-ever revision - 911,000 fewer jobs created from March 2024 to March 2025, half the previous 1.8 million. There was also a surprise 27,000 jump in weekly jobless figures, if only minor in a US economic context.

But “all news is good news” welcomes this as making a rate cut more likely next week when the Fed board convenes.

AI fever remains in grip of market participants

A 42% intraday jump in the shares of Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) to a peak of $345 in response to bullish numbers and guidance for its artificial intelligence (AI) cloud business, seems without historic precedent.