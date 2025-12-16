Stockwatch: is gold ‘bubble’ chance to sell mining shares?

With gold prices up over 60% this year – at around $4,300/ounce currently, ahead of JP Morgan’s prediction in June for $4,000 in the second quarter of 2026 – it has powered mining shares much higher, yet begun to invite questions as to whether a parabolic chart is representative of a bubble.

In last April’s Greatland piece I included a gold chart from 2003.

Notably, on 8 December, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) released a paper by three of its economists – “Bubble conditions in US and gold?” – which effectively blames retail investor exuberance for causing “explosive territory” in the pricing of both assets lately.

The BIS is notable for being drawn into this debate given its role as “a central bank for central banks”, hence you might assume that it bears a sober appraisal of the situation rather than bull-on-bear contrasts that the media loves. That said, I tend to regard its economic view as conservative to the extent that investors heeding its publications would have ceded gains in past years by selling down or avoiding equities. There remains an adage about how “the role of central bankers is to remove the party punch bowl”, so we should not be dismissive if the BIS implies midnight is approaching.

Its definition of a bubble is “rapid and accelerating price surges followed by sharp corrections”, which can sound like mean-reversion working as it should in “semi-strong efficient” markets. Yet it leaves the door open to further advances given that it admits “there is no reliable evidence that price declines following strong increases are predictable”.

It notes how gold corrected in 1980 after a bubble during the 1970s due to “the great inflation” (originating in the 1973 oil crisis) and then the bursting of the dotcom bubble. Such corrections did, however, happen over a variable, sometimes lengthy, time frame, hence it’s impossible to say when bubbles may burst.

Notably, the past few quarters represent the only time in the last 50 years when gold and equities have entered this territory simultaneously. The “bursting of a bubble is typically followed by a sharp and swift correction, then periods of negative or subdued returns.” This is the downside risk to be aware of regarding assets in vogue, potentially left subject to stale bulls selling.

A cyclical or secular bull market?

From my perspective, it is the crux question around a cyclical or secular bull market that the BIS does not pose. Bulls can argue that major stock market drops such as in 2008, 2020 and early 2025 were cyclical within a long-term secular uptrend.

Even the bursting of the late 1990s tech stock bubble created exceptional long-term buying opportunities in big-name US tech that has gone from strength to strength, the bust winnowing out flaky companies.

“This time around, there is also evidence that retail investor exuberance and appetite for seemingly easy capital gains have spilled over into a traditional safe haven such as gold.”

This would appear consistent with a medium-term cyclical view. From early 2025, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have traded at a premium to net asset value. The BIS says that fund flow data suggests this “was mostly retail investors” also piling into US equities while institutions took money out and maintained flat positions in gold.

I disagree. Central bank buying has been a very significant driver of gold prices and, according to the World Gold Council, picked up pace in recent months to continue a strong trend throughout the year. In October, central banks bought a net 53 tons of gold, 36% higher than September and the highest monthly net demand this year. Regular buyers led by the National Bank of Poland were involved.

The BIS notes how gold prices rose with other risk assets earlier this year, contradicting the normal assumption that they are inversely correlated and gold is often held in portfolios as a hedge. This does square with central bank buying, I believe, in response to heightened geopolitical uncertainties, plus ongoing record global debt that could potentially reach a crunch point.

Unfortunately, there seems no certainty whether profit-taking now will prove astute, say in six months’ time, if uncertainties and debt have ingrained a secular bull market in gold. Any major price drop may get bought.

For what the World Gold Council is worth (a vested interest?) it proclaims prices could rise a further 15% to 30% in 2026, with investment demand, particularly from gold ETFs, a key driver offsetting weakness in areas such as jewellery or technology.

Even so, given wealth protection is a first rule when investing, the BIS’s perspective on US equity valuations and gold are relevant to year-end portfolio reviews, as to what extent of risk you can bear.

‘ So far, so good ’ for Greatland Resources

Belief in gold’s bull market was chiefly why I drew attention last April to what was then called Greatland Gold, now Greatland Resources Ltd (LSE:GGP), with an Australian Stock Exchange listing besides AIM.

Its shares were then 284p (adjusting for June’s 20 for 1 share consolidation) and I reiterated “buy” at around 400p last October when a mid-month plunge in gold tested nerves. Now 454p per share, it is a near £3.2 billion company, so no junior miner.

The chart is effectively a substantial “bowl” from mid-2021, but notice how plenty are significantly shaped by macro influences rather than wholly company-related catalysts. That said, if gold prices dodge a major correction, then miners’ operational gearing could mean a trend of profit upgrades.