Third of parents keep Junior ISA a secret until child turns 18

Almost a third of parents (30%) say they haven’t told, or plan to tell, their child that they have a Junior ISA (JISA) before they’re 18, according to a new poll by interactive investor.

‘They’re too young’ was the most popular reason for not informing children about their JISA, cited by over two-fifths (44%) of the sample from a poll of 500 parents who visited the interactive investor website between 4-7 March 2024.

Some 13% said they fear their child would spend it all when they are able to withdraw funds from the account at the age of 18. Another 12% thought doing so would be inappropriate and 5% said they think their child finds matters related to money and finance boring.

There also appears to be a case of inertia among parents, with over one in four (26%) stating they don’t know why they haven’t told their child about their JISA.

When it comes to the appropriate age to tell a child they have a JISA, the largest percentage of the sample (36%), said 10-15. However, one in four (25%) said children shouldn’t know about them until they turn 18 and the same number cited 16-17.

14% of respondents believe it is inappropriate to inform children under 10 about their JISA.

Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “Building up an investment pot to give your child a financial leg up when the reach adulthood is half the battle. Ensuring that the money is used in a responsible way is also challenging.

“Underpinning a nervousness among a significant portion of parents surveyed around informing their child of their JISA is a worry that they are simply too young to know. Doing so could potentially lead to expectation about finances, an early sense of entitlement, or misunderstanding about the value of money.

“Before breaking the JISA news to children, it is important for parents to consider their child’s age, their savvy in finance matters, including the importance of budgeting, saving and investing.

“It is important to introduce financial concepts gradually and age-appropriately to help child develop heathy money habits. Make it a learning opportunity, explaining the purpose of the ISA, the perks of saving and investing for the future, and consider getting them involved in the decision-making.

“Parents and carers also have a crucial role to play in helping their children develop a healthy relationship with money – especially as financial education simply doesn’t get the attention it deserves at many schools. Fostering positive attitudes towards budgeting and saving from an early age will help them make the right financial decisions in later life.”

interactive investor JISA trends

The average pot size of a JISA on interactive investor is £14,128 .

. The average age of a JISA accountholder on ii is 10 years old.

Average JISA portfolio composition on ii

Asset type Female Male All Cash 10.1% 10.3% 10.2% Equities 16.9% 17.1% 16.9% Funds 41.0% 40.8% 40.9% ETP 15.4% 14.5% 15.0% Investment trusts 15.9% 16.4% 16.2% Other 0.8% 0.8% 0.8%