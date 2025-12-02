Top 10 most-purchased ETFs: November 2025

Cryptoassets are very high risk and you should be prepared to lose all your money before you invest

US equity trackers bolstered their presence in our November bestsellers list, although investors are still showing plenty of appetite for precious metals exposure.

Our monthly tables are based on the number of buys, with regular investing excluded.

The iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN) remains at the top of our list, with investors likely continuing to chase the yellow metal’s strong performance.

This fund, which simply tracks the spot gold price as opposed to holding the likes of gold mining shares, has returned more than 50% over a 12-month stretch. All performance figures are given in sterling terms.

The iShares Physical Silver ETC GBP (LSE:SSLN), which has had an even better run, also remains in the top 10. But precious metals funds are losing some ground: the silver ETC slips two places, while the racier Global X Silver Miners ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SILG) fell out of the list entirely.

The two share classes of the Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VUSA) creep up to second and third place in this month’s list, showing that investors haven’t lost their appetite for the market even in a year where it has trailed many of its peers.

Elsewhere, investors are getting similar exposure via global equity trackers. There’s the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VWRL) and its accumulation share class, as well as the iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SWDA).

Note that with both the US and FTSE All-World trackers, investors have made good use of the distributing share classes, which pay out dividends, even though these markets are not especially high-yielding. Investors may well be better off using the accumulating share classes, which reinvest the dividends and do a better job of compounding returns over time.

A new name that entered the list demonstrates the enduring appeal of cash-like investments.

Amundi Smart Overnight Ret GBP H ETF Acc (LSE:CSH2) looks to pay out the base interest rate, and has held up well against the competition as per our analysis from early 2025. The popularity of this fund chimes with that of an investor favourite from the open-ended space, Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc.

Elsewhere some racier ETFs remain popular. There’s the Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF GBP (LSE:EQQQ), a well-established play on the tech sector with big positions in Magnificent Seven members NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

But as our recent analysis shows, there are in fact some even racier tech funds out there.

Remaining in the list, the VanEck Crypto&Blckchan Innovtr ETF A USD GBP (LSE:DAGB) is still very popular among ii customers.

It has a decent chunk of its portfolio tied up in top holdings such as IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN), BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (AMEX:BMNR), Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) and Coinbase Global Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:COIN).

It has enormous returns at points, although the fund’s sector of choice also means it can be extremely volatile. The performance figures in the table illustrate this well: the fund has returned more than 400% over a three-year period, but less than 2% over the last year.

Top 10 most popular ETFs in November

Source: FE Analytics. Performance data for Amundi Smart Overnight Return is from Amundi and to 27 November 2025. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of November. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.