Fund managers reveal high-conviction share ideas

It is becoming increasing clear that the real value in global stock markets may lie outside the technology giants, which have dominated for many years.

Since the start of this year, investors have been seeking out alternatives, with overlooked areas finally starting to revive. For active fund managers, this is a more fertile environment, as more of their higher conviction ideas come to fruition.

Against this backdrop, we asked a variety of fund managers to give their best ideas for the current environment. We start in the UK, where valuations still look compelling, with golden opportunities routinely overlooked because investors are still a little wobbly on the economic outlook. For Gregor Paterson, analyst on the WS Amati UK Listed Smaller Companies fund, this makes for rich pickings.

He says: “Mobile payments group Boku Inc Ordinary Shares (LSE:BOKU) is a great example of what the UK equity market is for. A disruptive, global technology developed, listed and funded on the AIM exchange, which now boasts a customer roster that includes some of the largest global tech companies across 60 countries.

“Boku’s platform allows its customers, which include the world’s largest digital vendors (Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Netflix, Spotify) to access digitized Local Payment Methods (LPMs) all over the world and to effect payments cheaply and swiftly. Boku has proven to be tremendously fleet of foot; as this emerging technology evolves and grows, so does their solution.” He says the market is only just beginning to sense the potential.

It has become commonplace to deride the UK’s technology ability, but Trainline (LSE:TRN) has been one of its most visible success stories. The rail ticketing app and website has a 65% market share in e-ticketing, which is 52% of the train ticket market. “The company invested heavily in its early years to develop and establish its direct-to-consumer brand. It then began offering white-label solutions to rail operators and expanded its geographic reach into mainland Europe,” says Paterson.

He says the European expansion has cost a lot, but the prize of becoming the dominant European train-ticketing platform would be a big one. Trainline estimates the total addressable markets in Spain, France and Italy on high-speed routes only, at €4.5 billion (£4 billion). The shares have fallen recently over concerns that the newly created Great British Railways, which will oversee the rail network and train operating companies, could seek to undermine the competitive market in ticketing.

“We think Trainline will prove more resilient than the market fears, given that it has 18 million active users in the UK, and that the lower rating of the shares provides an interesting opportunity.”

FTSE 100 plays

The FTSE 100 has had a strong run since the start of the year, leaving the small and mid caps in its wake. However, Alan Dobbie from the Rathbone Income Fund, says there are still some great companies at low valuations to be found among the large caps. Tesco (LSE:TSCO) is one of his favourite ideas in the portfolio.

He says the company is, “executing exceptionally well in a difficult environment”. Its latest half-year results were strong across the board, “despite heightened competition, particularly from ASDA’s price reset earlier in the year, Tesco still delivered like-for-like sales growth of 4.3% and gained another 0.77 percentage points of UK market share, taking it to 28.4%. That marks 28 consecutive four-week periods of share gains, which says a lot about the strength of the brand and the effectiveness of its strategy.”

Dobbie says the management team has navigated consumer nervousness ahead of the Budget, invested in price, and still managed to grow operating profit. This led to a full-year guidance upgrade. “Even so, management remains cautious, which suggests there could still be room for upside if current trends continue.”

He is also encouraged by Tesco’s move into higher-margin areas such as retail media and marketplace. While these are still in the early stages, the signs are promising. “Tesco is a high-quality operator in a relatively low-quality sector. That is a tricky combination, but one we believe can work.”