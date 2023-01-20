Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: AB Foods, easyJet, Diageo, Wetherspoon, Fevertree

20th January 2023 13:45

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

More of the UK’s largest companies report results or hold AGMs over the next few days, and US reporting season really ramps up.

Monday 23 January

Trading statements

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, Tritax Big Box REIT

AGM/EGM

Midatech Pharma

Tuesday 24 January

Trading statements

Accrol Group, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Henry Boot, Oxford BioDynamics, Saga, Staffline, Sureserve, Velocity Composites

AGM/EGM

C4X Discovery Holdings, Marston's, Smiths News

Wednesday 25 January

Trading statements

CMC Markets, Conduit Holdings, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Forterra, Hargreaves Services, hVIVO, Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW), Keywords Studios, Quilter, Scancell Holdings, Tullow Oil, Van Elle Holdings, Watkin Jones

AGM/EGM

City of London Group, Doric Nimrod Air One, Infrastructure India, Lowland Investment Co, Majedie Investments

Thursday 26 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Pennon and AEW UK REIT

Trading statements

CVS Group, Diageo (LSE:DGE), Eurocell, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Foxtons, Idox, IG Group, Intermediate Capital Group, Provident Financial, Rank Group, Record, Tate & Lyle, TClarke, Time Finance, Titon Holdings, Wizz Air

AGM/EGM

Auction Technology Group, Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities, Britvic, Greencore Group, Henderson European Focus Trust

Friday 27 January

Trading statements

Industrials REIT, Paragon Banking Group

AGM/EGM

 NB Global Monthly Income Fund

