The Week Ahead: AB Foods, easyJet, Diageo, Wetherspoon, Fevertree
More of the UK’s largest companies report results or hold AGMs over the next few days, and US reporting season really ramps up.
Monday 23 January
Trading statements
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, Tritax Big Box REIT
AGM/EGM
Midatech Pharma
Tuesday 24 January
Trading statements
Accrol Group, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Henry Boot, Oxford BioDynamics, Saga, Staffline, Sureserve, Velocity Composites
AGM/EGM
C4X Discovery Holdings, Marston's, Smiths News
Wednesday 25 January
Trading statements
CMC Markets, Conduit Holdings, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Forterra, Hargreaves Services, hVIVO, Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW), Keywords Studios, Quilter, Scancell Holdings, Tullow Oil, Van Elle Holdings, Watkin Jones
AGM/EGM
City of London Group, Doric Nimrod Air One, Infrastructure India, Lowland Investment Co, Majedie Investments
Thursday 26 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Pennon and AEW UK REIT
Trading statements
CVS Group, Diageo (LSE:DGE), Eurocell, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Foxtons, Idox, IG Group, Intermediate Capital Group, Provident Financial, Rank Group, Record, Tate & Lyle, TClarke, Time Finance, Titon Holdings, Wizz Air
AGM/EGM
Auction Technology Group, Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities, Britvic, Greencore Group, Henderson European Focus Trust
Friday 27 January
Trading statements
Industrials REIT, Paragon Banking Group
AGM/EGM
NB Global Monthly Income Fund
