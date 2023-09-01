Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Barratt Developments, Currys, WH Smith, Berkeley Group, Direct Line

Housebuilders are still very much in the news and results will be closely watched. Our head of markets looks at what else is in the diary for investors in the coming days. 

1st September 2023 14:15

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 4 September

Trading statements 

Ashtead Technology Holdings, Belvoir

AGM/EGM

Concurrent Technologies

Tuesday 5 September

Trading statements 

Alumasc, Ashtead, Blackbird, Craneware, Smith (DS) (LSE:SMDS), Ecora Resources, Eurocell, Gamma Communications, GetBusy, Headlam, Johnson Service Group, Luceco, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, Midwich, Pebble Group, Shearwater, SigmaRoc, STV, Tissue Regenix

AGM/EGM

Brickability, DS Smith, Iomart, Lookers, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Renold

Wednesday 6 September

Trading statements 

Apax Global Alpha, Ashmore, Bakkavor, Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Darktrace, Gateley, Halfords, Hochschild Mining, M Winkworth, Malin Corp, Nexteq, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Restaurant Group, WH Smith

AGM/EGM

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Ashtead, Halfords, Mears, Omega Diagnostics, Severfield, Solid State, Taylor Maritime Investments, Yellow Cake

Thursday 7 September

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include DS Smith, Greggs (LSE:GRG) and Prudential (LSE:PRU).

Trading statements 

Angle, Beazley, Cairn Homes, Currys (LSE:CURY), Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE:DLG), Energean, Funding Circle Holdings, Genus, Hilton Food Group, Inspecs, International Public Partnerships, Lords Group Trading, Melrose Industries, Mpac, Playtech, Polarean Imaging, Safestore, Synthomer, Vistry, WAG Payment Solutions

AGM/EGM
 
Chariot, Chaarat Gold Holdings, Currys, De La Rue, ECO Animal Health Group, Jet2, LXI REIT, Mulberry, Powerhouse Energy, Semper Fortis Esports, Sivota, Speedy Hire, Wise, XPS Pensions Group

Friday 8 September

Trading statements 

Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG), Computacenter

AGM/EGM

Berkeley Group Holdings, Gear4Music, JLEN Environmental Assets

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Shares for the future: four more shares I think are good value

about 3 hours ago

Stockwatch: possible inflection point for this dividend share after 70% plunge 

about 6 hours ago

Will September be worst month of the year for shares again?

about 9 hours ago

Bond Watch: why UK investors are getting the best deal on bonds

about 6 hours ago

Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: August 2023

about 9 hours ago

Ian Cowie: here’s how I’m following the money

1 day ago

Rolls-Royce share price keeps rising as guidance still conservative

1 day ago

FTSE 100 dividend stocks will pay out almost £16bn in September

2 days ago

Will interest rates really peak in September?

2 days ago

Insider: boss ups stake at FTSE 100 high-yielder

3 days ago