The Week Ahead: Barratt Developments, Currys, WH Smith, Berkeley Group, Direct Line
Housebuilders are still very much in the news and results will be closely watched. Our head of markets looks at what else is in the diary for investors in the coming days.
Monday 4 September
Trading statements
Ashtead Technology Holdings, Belvoir
AGM/EGM
Concurrent Technologies
Tuesday 5 September
Trading statements
Alumasc, Ashtead, Blackbird, Craneware, Smith (DS) (LSE:SMDS), Ecora Resources, Eurocell, Gamma Communications, GetBusy, Headlam, Johnson Service Group, Luceco, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, Midwich, Pebble Group, Shearwater, SigmaRoc, STV, Tissue Regenix
AGM/EGM
Brickability, DS Smith, Iomart, Lookers, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Renold
Wednesday 6 September
Trading statements
Apax Global Alpha, Ashmore, Bakkavor, Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Darktrace, Gateley, Halfords, Hochschild Mining, M Winkworth, Malin Corp, Nexteq, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Restaurant Group, WH Smith
AGM/EGM
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Ashtead, Halfords, Mears, Omega Diagnostics, Severfield, Solid State, Taylor Maritime Investments, Yellow Cake
Thursday 7 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include DS Smith, Greggs (LSE:GRG) and Prudential (LSE:PRU).
Trading statements
Angle, Beazley, Cairn Homes, Currys (LSE:CURY), Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE:DLG), Energean, Funding Circle Holdings, Genus, Hilton Food Group, Inspecs, International Public Partnerships, Lords Group Trading, Melrose Industries, Mpac, Playtech, Polarean Imaging, Safestore, Synthomer, Vistry, WAG Payment Solutions
AGM/EGM
Chariot, Chaarat Gold Holdings, Currys, De La Rue, ECO Animal Health Group, Jet2, LXI REIT, Mulberry, Powerhouse Energy, Semper Fortis Esports, Sivota, Speedy Hire, Wise, XPS Pensions Group
Friday 8 September
Trading statements
Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG), Computacenter
AGM/EGM
Berkeley Group Holdings, Gear4Music, JLEN Environmental Assets
