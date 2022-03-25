Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Bellway, Keywords Studios, Team17

25th March 2022 10:06

Lee Wild from interactive investor

First-quarter results season begins in earnest next month, but there are plenty of results for investors to watch out for in the days ahead. 

Monday 28 March

Trading statements

Brighton Pier Group, Dialight, Hercules Site Services, RTC Group, LungLife AI, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

AGM/EGM

Congyar Investment, Go-Ahead, Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust

Tuesday 29 March

Trading statements

AG Barr, Animalcare, Aquis Exchange, Artisanal Spirits, Bellway (LSE:BWY), Burford Capital, Central Asia Metals, Ergomed, FireAngel Safety Technology, Genedrive, Good Energy Group, Impact Healthcare REIT, IQE, Mortgage Advice Bureau, NAHL Group, Personal Group, RBG Holdings, Regional REIT, S&U, SkinBioTherapeutics, SSE, Ten Entertainment, Xaar, XLMedia

AGM/EGM

Impax Asset Management Group, Tekmar

Wednesday 30 March

Trading statements

Anglo Pacific, Bank of Cyprus Holdings, Bowleven, Canadian Overseas Petroleum, Ebiquity, Equals, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Inspired, Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS), Michelmersh Brick, Shepherd Neame, Team17 Group (LSE:TM17)

AGM/EGM

Brunner Investment Trust, Mediazest, Micro Focus International, Parsley Box Group

Thursday 31 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW), InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG) and Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.).

Trading statements

Eleco, BBGI Global Infrastructure, Chesnara, Gattaca, Hostelworld, James Halstead, Mears Group, Record, RTW Venture Fund, S4 Capital, Sportech, Provident Financial

AGM/EGM

Pressure Technologies, Red Rock Resources, Aukett Swanke, Various Eateries, Toople, BiVictriX Therapeutics, CloudCoCo

Friday 1 April

Trading statements

Pennon Group (LSE:PNN)

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

