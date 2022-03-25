The Week Ahead: Bellway, Keywords Studios, Team17
First-quarter results season begins in earnest next month, but there are plenty of results for investors to watch out for in the days ahead.
- Ian Cowie: the 10 best-performing investment trusts since ISAs launched
- Richard Hunter: My ISA pick for Tax Year End 2022
- War, what war? The stock markets that behave like Ukraine conflict never happened
- How and where to invest £50k to £250k for income
Monday 28 March
Trading statements
Brighton Pier Group, Dialight, Hercules Site Services, RTC Group, LungLife AI, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
AGM/EGM
Congyar Investment, Go-Ahead, Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust
Tuesday 29 March
Trading statements
AG Barr, Animalcare, Aquis Exchange, Artisanal Spirits, Bellway (LSE:BWY), Burford Capital, Central Asia Metals, Ergomed, FireAngel Safety Technology, Genedrive, Good Energy Group, Impact Healthcare REIT, IQE, Mortgage Advice Bureau, NAHL Group, Personal Group, RBG Holdings, Regional REIT, S&U, SkinBioTherapeutics, SSE, Ten Entertainment, Xaar, XLMedia
AGM/EGM
Impax Asset Management Group, Tekmar
Wednesday 30 March
Trading statements
Anglo Pacific, Bank of Cyprus Holdings, Bowleven, Canadian Overseas Petroleum, Ebiquity, Equals, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Inspired, Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS), Michelmersh Brick, Shepherd Neame, Team17 Group (LSE:TM17)
AGM/EGM
Brunner Investment Trust, Mediazest, Micro Focus International, Parsley Box Group
- Shares, funds and trusts for your ISA in 2022
- Sam Benstead: My ISA pick for Tax Year End 2022
- When markets fall heavily, here's what to avoid doing
Thursday 31 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW), InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG) and Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.).
Trading statements
Eleco, BBGI Global Infrastructure, Chesnara, Gattaca, Hostelworld, James Halstead, Mears Group, Record, RTW Venture Fund, S4 Capital, Sportech, Provident Financial
AGM/EGM
Pressure Technologies, Red Rock Resources, Aukett Swanke, Various Eateries, Toople, BiVictriX Therapeutics, CloudCoCo
Friday 1 April
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks