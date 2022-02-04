Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: BP, Glaxo, Barratt, Royal Mail, BAT

4th February 2022 12:49

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

It's a busy week for FTSE 100 results as some of the most popular stocks update on trading. These are the big names to watch for this side of the pond. US results season is also in full swing and producing plenty of spectacular headlines.

Monday 7 February

Trading statements

K3 Capital, Lamprell, Lok'nStore, Brown Advisory US Smaller Cos

AGM/EGM

Minds + Machines Group

Tuesday 8 February

Trading statements

Alumasc, Bellway, BP (LSE:BP.), DCC, Mattioli Woods, Micro Focus, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), SSE

AGM/EGM

Barkby Group, Numis Corp

Wednesday 9 February

Trading statements

Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Discoverie, Dunelm, GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK), Grainger, PZ Cussons, Smurfit Kappa

AGM/EGM

Contango Holdings, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, Grainger, JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income, Oxford Metrics, Petra Diamonds, Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund

Thursday 10 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Virgin Money UK (LSE:VMUK) and Impax Asset Management Group (LSE:IPX).

Trading statements

Aferian, Ashmore Group, AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), Beazley, Feedback, MJ Gleeson, Redrow, RELX, Royal Mail (LSE:RMG), S&U, Tate & Lyle, Unilever (LSE:ULVR), Watches of Switzerland

AGM/EGM

Benchmark Holdings, BMO Capital & Income Investment Trust, easyJet, Foxtons, SEC Newgate, Tritax EuroBox

Friday 11 February

Trading statements

British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Tate & Lyle

AGM/EGM

Victrex, Mineral & Financial Investments, Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust

