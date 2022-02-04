The Week Ahead: BP, Glaxo, Barratt, Royal Mail, BAT
It's a busy week for FTSE 100 results as some of the most popular stocks update on trading. These are the big names to watch for this side of the pond. US results season is also in full swing and producing plenty of spectacular headlines.
Monday 7 February
Trading statements
K3 Capital, Lamprell, Lok'nStore, Brown Advisory US Smaller Cos
AGM/EGM
Minds + Machines Group
Tuesday 8 February
Trading statements
Alumasc, Bellway, BP (LSE:BP.), DCC, Mattioli Woods, Micro Focus, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), SSE
AGM/EGM
Barkby Group, Numis Corp
Wednesday 9 February
Trading statements
Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Discoverie, Dunelm, GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK), Grainger, PZ Cussons, Smurfit Kappa
AGM/EGM
Contango Holdings, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, Grainger, JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income, Oxford Metrics, Petra Diamonds, Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund
Thursday 10 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Virgin Money UK (LSE:VMUK) and Impax Asset Management Group (LSE:IPX).
Trading statements
Aferian, Ashmore Group, AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), Beazley, Feedback, MJ Gleeson, Redrow, RELX, Royal Mail (LSE:RMG), S&U, Tate & Lyle, Unilever (LSE:ULVR), Watches of Switzerland
AGM/EGM
Benchmark Holdings, BMO Capital & Income Investment Trust, easyJet, Foxtons, SEC Newgate, Tritax EuroBox
Friday 11 February
Trading statements
British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Tate & Lyle
AGM/EGM
Victrex, Mineral & Financial Investments, Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust
