Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: BP, Next, BT, IAG

29th October 2021 12:47

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Loading

Share on

Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead. 

Monday 1 November

Trading statements 

Brighton Pier Group, K3 Capital, Lok'n Store, Ryanair

AGM/EGM

Capital & Regional, Electra Private Equity, French Connection, Silence Therapeutics, Vietnam Holding

Tuesday 2 November

Trading statements 

Beximco Pharmaceuticals, BP (LSE:BP.), FD Technologies, Flutter Entertainment, Hiscox, IWG, Oncimmune Holdings, Standard Chartered, TP ICAP, UP Global Sourcing Holdings

AGM/EGM

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust, Murray Income Trust

Wednesday 3 November

Trading statements 

AIB Group, Braemar Shipping Services, CLS Holdings, Coca-Cola HBC, Conduit Holdings, Esken, Ibstock, International Personal Finance, Nanoco, Next (LSE:NXT), Smurfit Kappa, Trainline, Vaalco Energy

AGM/EGM

Manchester & London Investment Trust, Wilmington

Thursday 4 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY), Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG) and Unilever (LSE:ULVR).

Trading statements 

Aston Martin Lagonda, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Derwent London, Electrocomponents, Gattaca, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Howden Joinery, IMI, Sainsbury's, Lancashire Holdings, Smith & Nephew, Smiths News, Superdry, Tate & Lyle, TI Fluid Systems, Wizz Air

AGM/EGM

Induction Healthcare Group, NCC Group, Argos Resources, Capital Metals, Tintra, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Friday 5 November

Trading statements 

Beazley, Kainos, International Consolidated Airlines Group

AGM/EGM

Go Ahead Group

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Sign up for a free research account to get the latest news and discussion, and create your own virtual portfolio.

Free Sign Up