The Week Ahead: BP, Next, BT, IAG
29th October 2021 12:47
Loading
Share on
Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 1 November
Trading statements
Brighton Pier Group, K3 Capital, Lok'n Store, Ryanair
AGM/EGM
Capital & Regional, Electra Private Equity, French Connection, Silence Therapeutics, Vietnam Holding
Tuesday 2 November
Trading statements
Beximco Pharmaceuticals, BP (LSE:BP.), FD Technologies, Flutter Entertainment, Hiscox, IWG, Oncimmune Holdings, Standard Chartered, TP ICAP, UP Global Sourcing Holdings
AGM/EGM
JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust, Murray Income Trust
Wednesday 3 November
Trading statements
AIB Group, Braemar Shipping Services, CLS Holdings, Coca-Cola HBC, Conduit Holdings, Esken, Ibstock, International Personal Finance, Nanoco, Next (LSE:NXT), Smurfit Kappa, Trainline, Vaalco Energy
AGM/EGM
Manchester & London Investment Trust, Wilmington
Thursday 4 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY), Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG) and Unilever (LSE:ULVR).
Trading statements
Aston Martin Lagonda, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Derwent London, Electrocomponents, Gattaca, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Howden Joinery, IMI, Sainsbury's, Lancashire Holdings, Smith & Nephew, Smiths News, Superdry, Tate & Lyle, TI Fluid Systems, Wizz Air
AGM/EGM
Induction Healthcare Group, NCC Group, Argos Resources, Capital Metals, Tintra, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust
Friday 5 November
Trading statements
Beazley, Kainos, International Consolidated Airlines Group
AGM/EGM
Go Ahead Group
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.