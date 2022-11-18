Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Compass, Severn Trent, De La Rue, United Utilities

18th November 2022 10:16

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Results come think and fast, among them some of the country's biggest companies. Here are the key dates for your diary.

Monday 21 November

Trading statements

Big Yellow, Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Dialight, Diploma, Equipmake Holdings, Genedrive, Molten Ventures, MTI Wireless Edge, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Polar Capital, Sirius Real Estate, SysGroup, Virgin Money UK

AGM/EGM

Manchester & London Investment Trust, Mountview Estates, RPS Group, Yamana Gold

Tuesday 22 November

Trading statements

Accsys Technologies, AO World, Appreciate, Assura, Avon Protection, Babcock International, Caledonia Investments, Calnex Solutions, CentralNic, CML Microsystems, Cranswick, CRH, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Helical, Homeserve, Intercede, Knights Group, Petershill Partners, Princess Private Equity Holdin, Restore, Severfield, Severn Trent (LSE:SVT), Softcat, Tatton Asset Management, Telecom Plus, Trifast

AGM/EGM

Alpha FX Group, Artemis Resources, Fonix Mobile, Kingswood Holdings, Origin Enterprises, Physiomics, Quantum Exponential Group, Rainbow Rare Earths, Sabien Technology Group, Town Centre Securities

Wednesday 23 November

Trading statements

AB Dynamics, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Britvic, Coats Group, De La Rue (LSE:DLAR), discoverIE Group, DP Eurasia, Halfords, HICL Infrastructure, Johnson Matthey, LondonMetric Property, Marlowe, Pets At Home, Rotork, Ten Lifestyle, United Utilities Group (LSE:UU.)

AGM/EGM

Crystal Amber Fund, CVS Group, Fidelity Asian Values, Genus, JPMorgan Russian Securities, Synergia Energy, Wilmington, Woolworths Holdings

Thursday 24 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British Land Co (LSE:BLND), Great Portland Estates (LSE:GPE), Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND) and Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD).

Trading statements

Augmentum Fintech, Donegal Investment Group, Dr Martens, Hill & Smith, Intertek Group, Jet2, Kingfisher, LXi REIT, Motorpoint, Mountview Estates, NewRiver REIT, Omega Diagnostics, Palace Capital, PayPoint, Polar Capital, Safestore, Videndum, XPS Pensions Group

AGM/EGM

Cloudbreak Discovery, EnSilica, Fiske, MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pacific Horizon Investment Trust, Pan African Resources, PZ Cussons, Zanaga Iron Ore

Friday 25 November

Trading statements

Breedon, Vesuvius

AGM/EGM

Base Resources, European Metals, K3 Capital, Quadrise Fuels International, ScS Group

