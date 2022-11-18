The Week Ahead: Compass, Severn Trent, De La Rue, United Utilities
Results come think and fast, among them some of the country's biggest companies. Here are the key dates for your diary.
- Read about how to: Open a Trading Account | How to start Trading Stocks | Top UK shares
Monday 21 November
Trading statements
Big Yellow, Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Dialight, Diploma, Equipmake Holdings, Genedrive, Molten Ventures, MTI Wireless Edge, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Polar Capital, Sirius Real Estate, SysGroup, Virgin Money UK
AGM/EGM
Manchester & London Investment Trust, Mountview Estates, RPS Group, Yamana Gold
Tuesday 22 November
Trading statements
Accsys Technologies, AO World, Appreciate, Assura, Avon Protection, Babcock International, Caledonia Investments, Calnex Solutions, CentralNic, CML Microsystems, Cranswick, CRH, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Helical, Homeserve, Intercede, Knights Group, Petershill Partners, Princess Private Equity Holdin, Restore, Severfield, Severn Trent (LSE:SVT), Softcat, Tatton Asset Management, Telecom Plus, Trifast
AGM/EGM
Alpha FX Group, Artemis Resources, Fonix Mobile, Kingswood Holdings, Origin Enterprises, Physiomics, Quantum Exponential Group, Rainbow Rare Earths, Sabien Technology Group, Town Centre Securities
Wednesday 23 November
Trading statements
AB Dynamics, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Britvic, Coats Group, De La Rue (LSE:DLAR), discoverIE Group, DP Eurasia, Halfords, HICL Infrastructure, Johnson Matthey, LondonMetric Property, Marlowe, Pets At Home, Rotork, Ten Lifestyle, United Utilities Group (LSE:UU.)
AGM/EGM
Crystal Amber Fund, CVS Group, Fidelity Asian Values, Genus, JPMorgan Russian Securities, Synergia Energy, Wilmington, Woolworths Holdings
Thursday 24 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British Land Co (LSE:BLND), Great Portland Estates (LSE:GPE), Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND) and Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD).
Trading statements
Augmentum Fintech, Donegal Investment Group, Dr Martens, Hill & Smith, Intertek Group, Jet2, Kingfisher, LXi REIT, Motorpoint, Mountview Estates, NewRiver REIT, Omega Diagnostics, Palace Capital, PayPoint, Polar Capital, Safestore, Videndum, XPS Pensions Group
AGM/EGM
Cloudbreak Discovery, EnSilica, Fiske, MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pacific Horizon Investment Trust, Pan African Resources, PZ Cussons, Zanaga Iron Ore
Friday 25 November
Trading statements
Breedon, Vesuvius
AGM/EGM
Base Resources, European Metals, K3 Capital, Quadrise Fuels International, ScS Group
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks