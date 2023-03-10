Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Direct Line, Prudential, Pennon, Rentokil, Ferrexpo

10th March 2023 12:46

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Plenty of companies of all sizes are putting the finishing touches to upcoming results announcements, among them some headline-grabbers of recent months.

Monday 13 March

Trading statements

Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE:DLG), Fonix Mobile, HgCapital Trust, MTI Wireless Edge, Nightcap, Phoenix Group, Stelrad Group

AGM/EGM

BlackRock Energy & Resources Income Trust, Hercules Site Services, Hummingbird Resources, Ironveld

Tuesday 14 March

Trading statements

Aptamer, Close Brothers, Costain, Eagle Eye Solutions, Genuit, Gresham Technologies, H&T, Harworth Group, Litigation Capital Management, Midwich, Old Mutual, PCI-PAL, Pennon (LSE:PNN), Sabre Insurance, Smart Metering Systems, TP ICAP, Virgin Wines UK, Yu Group

AGM/EGM

Georgia Capital, MTI Wireless Edge, Redx Pharma  

Wednesday 15 March

Trading statements

4imprint, Advanced Medical Solutions, Balfour Beatty, Centaur Media, FDM Group, Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO), Foresight Solar Fund, IG Group, Keywords Studios, Kin & Carta, Marshalls, MaxCyte, Prudential (LSE:PRU), Trainline

AGM/EGM

Applied Graphene Materials, BSF Enterprise, Chemring, Invinity Energy Systems, Safestore

Thursday 16 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Anglo American, Galliford Try, Haleon, M&G and NatWest.

Trading statements

Capital Ltd, Centamin, Deliveroo, DFS Furniture, Empiric Student Property, Eurocell, Gelion, Gem Diamonds, Gym Group, Halma, Helios Towers, Hostmore, Investec, National World, OSB Group, PensionBee, Polymetal International, PYX Resources, Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO), Restore, Savills, TI Fluid Systems, WAG Payment Solutions

AGM/EGM

Athelney Trust, Glantus Holdings, Hunting, Impax Asset Management, Kibo Energy

Friday 17 March

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Chrysalis Investments

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: fraud probe and share suspension is a lesson for every investor

about 2 hours ago

Must read: bank sector turmoil triggers global stock market sell-off

about 4 hours ago

Bond Watch: why interest rates will surpass 5% in the US

about 3 hours ago

Ian Cowie: the smart money is backing this country

1 day ago

ISA ideas for investors hunting income

1 day ago

Tips and tricks you can learn from ISA millionaires

1 day ago

Alliance Trust boosts dividend by 26%, and avoids worst of tech rout

1 day ago

11 US shares for your ISA in 2023

2 days ago

15 Magic Formula shares for good quality at cheap prices

2 days ago

‘High risk? I don’t see it that way’: the investment secrets of an ISA millionaire

3 days ago