The Week Ahead: Direct Line, Prudential, Pennon, Rentokil, Ferrexpo
Plenty of companies of all sizes are putting the finishing touches to upcoming results announcements, among them some headline-grabbers of recent months.
Monday 13 March
Trading statements
Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE:DLG), Fonix Mobile, HgCapital Trust, MTI Wireless Edge, Nightcap, Phoenix Group, Stelrad Group
AGM/EGM
BlackRock Energy & Resources Income Trust, Hercules Site Services, Hummingbird Resources, Ironveld
Tuesday 14 March
Trading statements
Aptamer, Close Brothers, Costain, Eagle Eye Solutions, Genuit, Gresham Technologies, H&T, Harworth Group, Litigation Capital Management, Midwich, Old Mutual, PCI-PAL, Pennon (LSE:PNN), Sabre Insurance, Smart Metering Systems, TP ICAP, Virgin Wines UK, Yu Group
AGM/EGM
Georgia Capital, MTI Wireless Edge, Redx Pharma
Wednesday 15 March
Trading statements
4imprint, Advanced Medical Solutions, Balfour Beatty, Centaur Media, FDM Group, Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO), Foresight Solar Fund, IG Group, Keywords Studios, Kin & Carta, Marshalls, MaxCyte, Prudential (LSE:PRU), Trainline
AGM/EGM
Applied Graphene Materials, BSF Enterprise, Chemring, Invinity Energy Systems, Safestore
Thursday 16 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Anglo American, Galliford Try, Haleon, M&G and NatWest.
Trading statements
Capital Ltd, Centamin, Deliveroo, DFS Furniture, Empiric Student Property, Eurocell, Gelion, Gem Diamonds, Gym Group, Halma, Helios Towers, Hostmore, Investec, National World, OSB Group, PensionBee, Polymetal International, PYX Resources, Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO), Restore, Savills, TI Fluid Systems, WAG Payment Solutions
AGM/EGM
Athelney Trust, Glantus Holdings, Hunting, Impax Asset Management, Kibo Energy
Friday 17 March
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Chrysalis Investments
