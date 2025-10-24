The Week Ahead: HSBC, Glencore, GSK, Next, Shell
There are plenty of companies publishing results in the coming days, among them at least half a dozen FTSE 100 stocks. Here are the key dates for your diary.
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 27 October
Trading statements
First Tin, Greatland Resources, Rosslyn Data Technologies
AGM/EGM
City of London Investment Group, Kromek Group, Renold, WH Ireland
Tuesday 28 October
Trading statements
Airtel Africa, Anglo American, Auction Technology Group, C&C Group, Evoke, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), RWS Holdings, Ultimate Products
AGM/EGM
Alpha Group International, Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust, Brooks Macdonald Group, Crushmetric Group, Jade Road Investments, Seeen, Ten Lifestyle
Wednesday 29 October
Trading statements
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Bank of Ireland Group, Ecora Resources, Elementis, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), GSK (LSE:GSK), Next (LSE:NXT), Smurfit Westrock
AGM/EGM
Frontier Developments, Hargreaves Services, Springfield Properties
Thursday 30 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Dunelm, JD Sports Fashion and Whitbread.
Trading statements
Coca-Cola HBC AG, Computacenter, Essentra, Filtronic, Haleon, PPHE Hotel Group, Shell (LSE:SHEL), Spectris, Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN), WPP, Zotefoams
AGM/EGM
Abingdon Health, City of London Investment Trust, Filtronic, Premier African Minerals, Scancell Holdings, Union Jack Oil
Friday 31 October
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Crimson Tide, Indus Gas, Technologies New Energy
