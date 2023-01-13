The Week Ahead: Rio Tinto, Ocado, Burberry, WH Smith, boohoo

Interactive Investor

There are plenty of results and trading updates to follow in the UK, but investors will want to be watching fourth-quarter earnings season in the US too.

Monday 16 January

Trading statements

Ashmore Group, Hercules Site Services, Knights Group, Rio Tinto

AGM/EGM

4D Pharma

Tuesday 17 January

Trading statements

Alliance Pharma, Card Factory, Crest Nicholson, Experian, Genel Energy, Hays, Henry Boot, IntegraFin Holdings, Ocado, Petra Diamonds, Ramsdens, Safestore, THG, Wise

AGM/EGM

Beowulf Mining, Egdon Resources, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, Ironveld, Orcadian Energy, Troy Income & Growth Trust

Wednesday 18 January

Trading statements

Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Currys, Diploma, Galliford Try, Gateley, Ibstock, Kenmare Resources, Liontrust Asset Management, Midwich, Pearson, Rathbones Group, Vistry, QinetiQ, WH Smith

AGM/EGM

Diploma, GCM Resources, John Lewis of Hungerford, Tlou Energy, Topps Tiles, Tracsis

Thursday 19 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Future (LSE:FUTR) and Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW).

Trading statements

AJ Bell, Bakkavor, BHP Group, Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO), Centamin, Deliveroo, Dunelm, Energean, Frontier Developments, Harbour Energy, Headlam, Ilika, Kier, Luceco, Network International Holdings, Premier Foods, Sage Group, Zotefoams

AGM/EGM

Cardiff Property, Equipmake Holdings, Pioneer Media Holdings, Scotgold Resources

Friday 20 January

Trading statements

4imprint Group, Close Brothers, TheWorks.co.uk

AGM/EGM

 Character Group

