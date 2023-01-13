The Week Ahead: Rio Tinto, Ocado, Burberry, WH Smith, boohoo
There are plenty of results and trading updates to follow in the UK, but investors will want to be watching fourth-quarter earnings season in the US too.
Monday 16 January
Trading statements
Ashmore Group, Hercules Site Services, Knights Group, Rio Tinto
AGM/EGM
4D Pharma
Tuesday 17 January
Trading statements
Alliance Pharma, Card Factory, Crest Nicholson, Experian, Genel Energy, Hays, Henry Boot, IntegraFin Holdings, Ocado, Petra Diamonds, Ramsdens, Safestore, THG, Wise
AGM/EGM
Beowulf Mining, Egdon Resources, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, Ironveld, Orcadian Energy, Troy Income & Growth Trust
Wednesday 18 January
Trading statements
Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Currys, Diploma, Galliford Try, Gateley, Ibstock, Kenmare Resources, Liontrust Asset Management, Midwich, Pearson, Rathbones Group, Vistry, QinetiQ, WH Smith
AGM/EGM
Diploma, GCM Resources, John Lewis of Hungerford, Tlou Energy, Topps Tiles, Tracsis
Thursday 19 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Future (LSE:FUTR) and Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW).
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Bakkavor, BHP Group, Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO), Centamin, Deliveroo, Dunelm, Energean, Frontier Developments, Harbour Energy, Headlam, Ilika, Kier, Luceco, Network International Holdings, Premier Foods, Sage Group, Zotefoams
AGM/EGM
Cardiff Property, Equipmake Holdings, Pioneer Media Holdings, Scotgold Resources
Friday 20 January
Trading statements
4imprint Group, Close Brothers, TheWorks.co.uk
AGM/EGM
Character Group
