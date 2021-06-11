The Week Ahead: Tesco, Whitbread, Boohoo
11th June 2021 11:55
interactive investor's head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.
Monday 14 June
Trading statements
Augmentum Fintech, Draper Esprit, SThree, Ted Baker
AGM/EGM
Altus Strategies, Arix Bioscience, Belvoir Group, Lexington Gold, Mirriad Advertising, Plant Health Care, Revolution Bars, Saga, SourceBio International, Spectra Systems, TBC Bank Group, Trian Investors
Tuesday 15 June
Trading statements
Ashtead, Bellway, Boohoo (LSE:BOO), CML Microsystems, GB Group, IDOX, IG Design, Iomart, On the Beach, Oxford BioDynamics, Pressure Technologies, Ramsdens Holdings, Tatton Asset Management, Telecom Plus, TP Group
AGM/EGM
Andrews Sykes, Bermele, Concurrent Technologies, Coro Energy, Evraz, Iconic Labs, LoopUp, Panther Metals, Property Franchise, Silence Therapeutics, Somero Enterprises, Wentworth Resources
Wednesday 16 June
Trading statements
Best of the Best, Castings, Motorpoint, Origin Enterprises, Savannah Energy, Severfield, Time Finance
AGM/EGM
Anexo Group, Augean, Baille Gifford China Growth Trust, Christie Group, Echo Energy, Elixirr International, Enwell Energy, e-Therapeutics, Filta Group, FireAngel Safety Technology, Foresight Solar Fund, Jadestone Energy, Kier Group, Kooth, Mattioli Woods, Medica Group, Tullow Oil, WANdisco, Xaar
Thursday 17 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include 3i (LSE:III), Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO), Land Securities (LSE:LAND) and Pets at Home (LSE:PETS).
Trading statements
Blue Prism, CareTech, Dr Martens, Halfords, Mountview Estates, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Record, Renold, Safestore, Syncona, Volex, Whitbread (LSE:WTB)
AGM/EGM
Anpario, BioPharma Credit, Ceres Power, Microsaic Systems, Mustang Energy, Quilter, RBG Holdings, Shield Therapeutics, Sumo Group, Whitbread
Friday 18 June
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
Boohoo, Trinity Exploration & Production, Beowulf Mining, Location Sciences, Katoro Gold, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Synairgen, Drumz, City Of London Investment Trust, Chariot Oil & Gas
