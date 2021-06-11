Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Tesco, Whitbread, Boohoo

11th June 2021 11:55

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

interactive investor's head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.

Monday 14 June

Trading statements 

Augmentum Fintech, Draper Esprit, SThree, Ted Baker

AGM/EGM

Altus Strategies, Arix Bioscience, Belvoir Group, Lexington Gold, Mirriad Advertising, Plant Health Care, Revolution Bars, Saga, SourceBio International, Spectra Systems, TBC Bank Group, Trian Investors

Tuesday 15 June

Trading statements 

Ashtead, Bellway, Boohoo (LSE:BOO), CML Microsystems, GB Group, IDOX, IG Design, Iomart, On the Beach, Oxford BioDynamics, Pressure Technologies, Ramsdens Holdings, Tatton Asset Management, Telecom Plus, TP Group

AGM/EGM

Andrews Sykes, Bermele, Concurrent Technologies, Coro Energy, Evraz, Iconic Labs, LoopUp, Panther Metals, Property Franchise, Silence Therapeutics, Somero Enterprises, Wentworth Resources

Wednesday 16 June

Trading statements 

Best of the Best, Castings, Motorpoint, Origin Enterprises, Savannah Energy, Severfield, Time Finance

AGM/EGM

Anexo Group, Augean, Baille Gifford China Growth Trust, Christie Group, Echo Energy, Elixirr International, Enwell Energy, e-Therapeutics, Filta Group, FireAngel Safety Technology, Foresight Solar Fund, Jadestone Energy, Kier Group, Kooth, Mattioli Woods, Medica Group, Tullow Oil, WANdisco, Xaar

Thursday 17 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include 3i (LSE:III), Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO), Land Securities (LSE:LAND) and Pets at Home (LSE:PETS).

Trading statements 

Blue Prism, CareTech, Dr Martens, Halfords, Mountview Estates, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Record, Renold, Safestore, Syncona, Volex, Whitbread (LSE:WTB)

AGM/EGM

Anpario, BioPharma Credit, Ceres Power, Microsaic Systems, Mustang Energy, Quilter, RBG Holdings, Shield Therapeutics, Sumo Group, Whitbread

Friday 18 June

Trading statements 

Tesco (LSE:TSCO)

AGM/EGM

Boohoo, Trinity Exploration & Production, Beowulf Mining, Location Sciences, Katoro Gold, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Synairgen, Drumz, City Of London Investment Trust, Chariot Oil & Gas

