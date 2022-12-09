Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Tui, Currys, Serco

9th December 2022 09:55

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Traders have Christmas firmly in their sights, but there are still plenty of corporate results to digest in the days ahead. Here are the key dates for your diary.

Monday 12 December

Trading statements

Coral Products

AGM/EGM

Devolver Digital, Marwyn Value Investors, Osirium Technologies, PCF Group

Tuesday 13 December

Trading statements

Begbies Traynor, Chemring, FRP Advisory, Global Ports, Hyve Group, RWS Holdings, Sosandar, Zytronic

AGM/EGM

Amedeo Air Four Plus, Avation, Blancco Technology, JD Sports Fashion, Macau Property Opportunities Fund, Softcat, Spectris

Wednesday 14 December

Trading statements

Cohort, CyanConnode, Foresight Sustainable Forestry, IntegraFin Holdings, SThree, TUI AG (LSE:TUI), Watches of Switzerland

AGM/EGM

Fidelity Special Values, Kistos, Parsley Box Group, TP Group, Volution Group, Westpac Banking

Thursday 15 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Smith (DS) (LSE:SMDS)h and Halfords Group (LSE:HFD).

Trading statements

Biffa, C4X Discovery, Currys (LSE:CURY), Libertine Holdings, RWS Holdings, Serco Group (LSE:SRP)

AGM/EGM

Aeorema Communications, Argos Resources, Baillie Gifford Japan Trust, Capricorn Energy, Chelverton Growth Trust, CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income, DX Group, DXS International, Glenveagh Properties, Secured Income Fund, Schroder Income Growth Fund

Friday 16 December

Trading statements

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

AGM/EGM

Bellway, GS Chain, Sareum Holdings, Thor Exploration, UP Global Sourcing

