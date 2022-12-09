The Week Ahead: Tui, Currys, Serco
Traders have Christmas firmly in their sights, but there are still plenty of corporate results to digest in the days ahead. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 12 December
Trading statements
Coral Products
AGM/EGM
Devolver Digital, Marwyn Value Investors, Osirium Technologies, PCF Group
Tuesday 13 December
Trading statements
Begbies Traynor, Chemring, FRP Advisory, Global Ports, Hyve Group, RWS Holdings, Sosandar, Zytronic
AGM/EGM
Amedeo Air Four Plus, Avation, Blancco Technology, JD Sports Fashion, Macau Property Opportunities Fund, Softcat, Spectris
Wednesday 14 December
Trading statements
Cohort, CyanConnode, Foresight Sustainable Forestry, IntegraFin Holdings, SThree, TUI AG (LSE:TUI), Watches of Switzerland
AGM/EGM
Fidelity Special Values, Kistos, Parsley Box Group, TP Group, Volution Group, Westpac Banking
Thursday 15 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Smith (DS) (LSE:SMDS)h and Halfords Group (LSE:HFD).
Trading statements
Biffa, C4X Discovery, Currys (LSE:CURY), Libertine Holdings, RWS Holdings, Serco Group (LSE:SRP)
AGM/EGM
Aeorema Communications, Argos Resources, Baillie Gifford Japan Trust, Capricorn Energy, Chelverton Growth Trust, CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income, DX Group, DXS International, Glenveagh Properties, Secured Income Fund, Schroder Income Growth Fund
Friday 16 December
Trading statements
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
AGM/EGM
Bellway, GS Chain, Sareum Holdings, Thor Exploration, UP Global Sourcing
