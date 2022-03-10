What other investors are reading right now: 10 March 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) The 30 investment trusts that would have made you an ISA millionaire

Just under half of the ISA millionaire investment companies invest in smaller companies, reflecting the potential of smaller companies to outgrow larger peers.

2) Ian Cowie: Ukraine tragedy could boost the green theme

Our columnist has exposure to renewable energy via an investment trust that has grown both its dividend and share price ahead of inflation over the past five years.

3) This trendy stock just sunk to a new low: time to buy?

Our overseas investing expert called it right when he urged investors to sell this stock. After a massive decline, here’s what he would do now.

4) Where the hot money’s been going this week

As the situation unfolds in Ukraine, investors have been busy moving their money around between assets. Here’s where the main activity has been and the thinking behind it.

5) Five AIM income stocks for your ISA in 2022

Our award-winning AIM writer picks a handful of shares listed on the junior market that offer decent yields and prospect of dividend growth.

6) Insider: trio of FTSE 100 execs in £600,000 spending spree

There are plenty of shares falling rapidly, but not all company bosses have been brave enough to buy them. Will the big bets placed by these high-profile directors pay off?

7) Stockwatch: Russian aggression underwrites future for this sin stock

The West is refocusing its attention on strengthening its defences, and one major player in particular is set to feel the longer-term benefits, as our companies analyst explains.

8) Bargain-hunters return after FTSE 250 slump

The mid-cap index has been hard hit by spiralling inflation and fears of slumping growth as Russian sanctions bite, reports our city commentator.

9) Stockwatch: a bank share to own for diversification

UK banks are being affected by events in Ukraine, but this lender with exposure to a relatively strong economy nearby has grabbed the attention of our stock picker.

10) Chart of the week: when the FTSE 100 could drop below 6,000

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is both a humanitarian and economic crisis. Coupled with inflation, this could escalate much further. Experienced analyst John Burford spells out just how low the FTSE 100 could go during this crisis.