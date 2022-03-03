The 30 investment trusts that would have made you an ISA millionaire

3rd March 2022 10:04

by Sam Benstead from interactive investor

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Just under half of the ISA millionaire investment companies invest in smaller companies, reflecting the potential of smaller companies to outgrow larger peers.

A total of 30 investment companies had the potential to make investors ISA millionaires.

This assumes investors had enough spare capital to maximise the ISA allowance, as well as having the insight and conviction to invest in a single trust.

The research, from trade body the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), calculated the total return of £266,560 in contributions invested on 6 April every year for the past 23 years.

Technology trusts dominate performance charts, with HgCapital (LSE:HGT), Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), Allianz Technology Trust (LSE:ATT) and Polar Capital Technology (LSE:PCT) all in the top five.

Investors could have a portfolio worth more than £2 million if they had invested everything in HgCapital, which invests in private business software companies.

It displaced Scottish Mortgage from the top of the list this year after investors dumped the fast-growing but often unprofitable stocks that the UK’s largest investment trust specialises in buying. Savers would have accumulated around £2 million as well if they had backed Scottish Mortgage every year since 1999. 

Investors who picked Allianz Technology and Polar Capital Technology, which both focus on publicly listed American technology stocks, would have seen their money grow to £1.75 million and £1.56 million respectively.

Investment companies that buy smaller companies also feature heavily on the list. The best-performing of these is Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus (LSE:AAS), which would have returned £1.4 million, sixth place in the table.

In total, 14 of the 30 ISA millionaire investment companies are invested in smaller companies, reflecting the potential of smaller companies to outgrow larger peers.

Despite the exceptional returns achieved, investors should not invest all their ISA allowance into just one investment trust. Buying only one investment trust carries the risks being caught out if there are big swings in the types of companies that perform well.

For example, over the past six months Scottish Mortgage shares have dropped 28% as investors have backed mature and cheap stocks over speculative growth stocks in the face of rising interest rates.

This rotation in investors’ preference for “value” firms, such as mining and oil companies, over expensive ones in the tech sector, could continue for some time if inflation does not subside. 

Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director of the AIC, said: “It’s always important to spread your risk, as no one knows which will be the best-performing investment companies in the future. Having a diversified portfolio which suits your long-term needs is key.”

ISAs were introduced in 1999, initially with a £7,000 annual contribution limit. In 2017, the cap was increased to £20,000, which is still the limit today.

The 30 investment trusts that would have made you an ISA millionaire

Investment companyAIC sector% share price total return 06/04/1999 to 25/02/2022Total ISA value at 25/02/2022
HgCapital TrustPrivate Equity3,450£2,062,931
Scottish MortgageGlobal1,776£2,046,762
Allianz Technology TrustTechnology & Media1,603£1,746,012
Pacific HorizonAsia Pacific3,210£1,726,154
Polar Capital TechnologyTechnology & Media1,298£1,555,681
Aberdeen Standard Asia FocusAsia Pacific Smaller Companies3,606£1,399,197
BlackRock Throgmorton TrustUK Smaller Companies1,504£1,394,984
BlackRock Smaller CompaniesUK Smaller Companies1,353£1,313,361
Montanaro European Smaller CompaniesEuropean Smaller Companies1,109£1,225,549
Scottish Oriental Smaller CompaniesAsia Pacific Smaller Companies3,222£1,201,039
TR PropertyProperty Securities2,015£1,197,023
3iPrivate Equity930£1,194,494
Rights & IssuesUK Smaller Companies1,730£1,187,666
Canadian General InvestmentsNorth America1,531£1,187,340
abrdn UK Smaller Companies GrowthUK Smaller Companies724£1,165,308
BlackRock World Mining TrustCommodities & Natural Resources2,154£1,158,910
Biotech GrowthBiotechnology & Healthcare1,315£1,124,071
Worldwide HealthcareBiotechnology & Healthcare1,932£1,120,001
JPMorgan UK Smaller CompaniesUK Smaller Companies1,294£1,102,772
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller CompaniesUK Smaller Companies1,340£1,099,079
Oryx International GrowthUK Smaller Companies842£1,092,604
Mid Wynd InternationalGlobal1,155£1,078,848
JPMorgan China Growth & IncomeChina / Greater China1,497£1,074,332
JPMorgan European DiscoveryEuropean Smaller Companies1,692£1,063,440
JPMorgan AmericanNorth America666£1,056,986
International BiotechnologyBiotechnology & Healthcare1,658£1,039,390
JPMorgan US Smaller CompaniesNorth American Smaller Companies1,207£1,021,282
Henderson Smaller CompaniesUK Smaller Companies475£1,016,271
Schroder AsiaPacificAsia Pacific1,349£1,007,009
The European Smaller Companies TrustEuropean Smaller Companies841£1,001,620

Source: Association of Investment Companies.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    Investment TrustsISAsNorth AmericaJapan

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