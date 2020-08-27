Where to invest if a second wave of coronavirus strikes

The Nasdaq – home to tech companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) – has surged more than 50% from its 2020 low in March to an all-time high and is trading on a price/earnings multiple of 34. Many tech stocks have been catching the tailwinds of trends that were in place before the pandemic, such as soaring use of cloud services and video conferencing as millions work from home. At Microsoft, for example, chief executive officer Satya Nadella says “two years” of digital transformation took place in two months, with cloud services revenue up 39% in the first quarter, compared with 2019.

Certain tech stocks have now become viewed as safe havens, taking the place of traditional defensive plays such as consumer staples and utilities, and even recently when the markets wobbled on fears of new local lockdowns and travel quarantines, these stocks continued to prosper.

Whether or not there is a second Covid-19 wave, and no matter the shape of the recovery – V, U, L, or K – these businesses should continue to enjoy strong customer demand. If the recovery is V-shaped – a hope many still cling to – then some of the impetus for services such as video conferencing, home delivery and streamed entertainment will fall away, but the pandemic has embedded their use in our everyday lives and these are trends that won’t be rolled back. Like a satnav or dishwasher, tech that makes your life much more pleasant is hard to give up.

The concern is whether these wonder stocks have already got ahead of themselves, but the run-up in prices is a far cry from the tech bubble of 2000, with which it is often compared, when many dot.com companies had no products or services, or even business plans.

However, there are new challenges, such as the cold war between China and the US – tensions that are reflected in Donald Trump’s injunction against ByteDance’s TikTok, the viral video service accused by the White House of jeopardising national security, and his move to ban US residents from doing business with Tencent's (SEHK:700) WeChat app, which erased $34.6 billion (£26 billion) from the internet giant’s market value and could impact its collaborations with US firms such as Electronics Arts and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). Deutsche Bank argues that the cost of constructing a “tech wall” and developing two sets of standards for operations in the US and China could be $3.5 trillion over the next five years.