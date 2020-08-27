Where to invest if a second wave of coronavirus strikes

Ceri Jones considers the fund sectors that will hold up best in the event of a second outbreak.

The Nasdaq – home to tech companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) – has surged more than 50% from its 2020 low in March to an all-time high and is trading on a price/earnings multiple of 34. Many tech stocks have been catching the tailwinds of trends that were in place before the pandemic, such as soaring use of cloud services and video conferencing as millions work from home. At Microsoft, for example, chief executive officer Satya Nadella says “two years” of digital transformation took place in two months, with cloud services revenue up 39% in the first quarter, compared with 2019. Certain tech stocks have now become viewed as safe havens, taking the place of traditional defensive plays such as consumer staples and utilities, and even recently when the markets wobbled on fears of new local lockdowns and travel quarantines, these stocks continued to prosper. Whether or not there is a second Covid-19 wave, and no matter the shape of the recovery – V, U, L, or K – these businesses should continue to enjoy strong customer demand. If the recovery is V-shaped – a hope many still cling to – then some of the impetus for services such as video conferencing, home delivery and streamed entertainment will fall away, but the pandemic has embedded their use in our everyday lives and these are trends that won’t be rolled back. Like a satnav or dishwasher, tech that makes your life much more pleasant is hard to give up. The concern is whether these wonder stocks have already got ahead of themselves, but the run-up in prices is a far cry from the tech bubble of 2000, with which it is often compared, when many dot.com companies had no products or services, or even business plans. However, there are new challenges, such as the cold war between China and the US – tensions that are reflected in Donald Trump’s injunction against ByteDance’s TikTok, the viral video service accused by the White House of jeopardising national security, and his move to ban US residents from doing business with Tencent's (SEHK:700) WeChat app, which erased $34.6 billion (£26 billion) from the internet giant’s market value and could impact its collaborations with US firms such as Electronics Arts and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). Deutsche Bank argues that the cost of constructing a “tech wall” and developing two sets of standards for operations in the US and China could be $3.5 trillion over the next five years.

Tech and healthcare look well placed Investors who are not deterred by the rich prices in the tech sector could look at Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), the Baillie Gifford-run investment trust invested in many of the hot tech names. Managers James Anderson and Tom Slater have a strong record, and have more recently invested in Joby Aviation, an unlisted California-based designer of flying taxis, a sector worth an estimated $17 billion by 2040. Tom Slater interview: Scottish Mortgage’s lockdown winners and new trends

Is it time to take some profits in Scottish Mortgage?

Under-the-radar alternatives to popular funds and investment trusts

Looking to diversify your portfolio? ii’s Super 60 recommended funds is full of great ideas Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre, a fund ratings agency, suggests the Smith & Williamson Artificial Intelligence, which invests in companies that use AI rather than make it, in areas such as voice-activated personal assistants, self-driving features in cars, intelligent disease diagnosis systems, the optimisation of aircraft engine performance and websites suggesting films and songs based on the consumer’s previous choices. The pandemic also brought out the gold bugs. The precious metal has risen by around a third this year, breaking through its all-time high of $2,000 an ounce in August, as concern escalated. However, a few days later, when markets staged a recovery, it took its biggest one-day hit in seven years, falling 6.6% to $1,865. With price fluctuations depending largely on investor sentiment, the metal could soar again if a second wave of Covid-19 emerges, but it will drop like the heavy stone it is whenever the economy shows signs of an upswing. The astonishing highs in precious metals and stocks has also been driven by the collapse in real yields, or put another way, interest rates are so unattractive once you take inflation into account that investors have flocked to every type of investment other than cash. Real yields in the UK and the eurozone are sub-zero, and the yield on 10-year inflation-linked US government bonds is below -1%, a historic low. Central banks will continue to do whatever is required to keep real yields low until a recovery is entrenched, suggesting that the worst is probably behind us. Healthcare stocks also performed well during the pandemic. Some of this was the search for a Covid-19 vaccine; with no fewer than 170 large and small participants in the race, this was always going to be a throw of the die. However, people will forever be more health-conscious and long-term factors such as improving global prosperity and scientific advances should support this burgeoning sector – including healthcare premises REITs, such as Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP). Drug pricing in the US will remain politically controversial, especially as the presidential election looms. According to a 2019 Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) report, the US spends roughly $1,162 on pharmaceuticals per head, twice the average spent by other member countries such as the UK, which forked out £398 ($497) per capita. President Trump, a fierce critic of drug prices, signed four executive orders aimed at cutting prescription drug prices in July, to allow discounts and the import of cheaper drugs from abroad. That’s worrying, but healthcare is a much broader arena than pharma alone, and prescription drugs account for just 13% of US healthcare spending, with only half of those patent-protected.