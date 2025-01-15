Why these are the investment areas to watch in 2025

Traditionally, investment gospel has it that, at the start of any new year, the best investments to choose are rarely those that have recently enjoyed a storming run. Generally speaking, sectors and even geographies that have done well in one year, tend to flounder in the subsequent year, while sectors that are out of favour often bounce back.

In the last few years, however, the proverb has been debunked by tech stocks which have made indefatigable multi-year gains, outstripping the broader market.

The year ahead could be different, however, with potentially good recovery among the broader market. There is the prospect of investors recognising that – transformative as tech undoubtedly is – artificial intelligence (AI) benefits will take longer than expected to percolate through and weakness in any one of the Magnificent Seven will damage the others, as their earnings are interconnected.

Moreover, in terms of the wider macro backdrop, we are entering the point in the interest-rate cycle when falling interest rates do not favour companies with extensive cash balances and the fortunes of small-caps typically improve.

An easy way to play the broadening of market performance is by tracking the S&P 500 Equal Weight index, using an ETF such as those from iShares or Invesco, in contrast to the market-cap weighted S&P 500 index, in which the Magnificent Seven account for around a third of its exposure.

“There are already signs that S&P 500 performance is broadening out from the small sub-set of mega-cap stocks that have driven it in recent years,” says David Aujla, multi-asset fund manager at Invesco.

He adds: “Valuations and earnings expectations for those larger stocks are high and any earnings disappointment could be painful. In addition, a Trump administration is expected to bring policies – such as deregulation and lower corporate taxes – that should be supportive for US company earnings in other sectors, which could help this broadening out of market performance.”

US smaller companies

US smaller companies, due to making most of their money domestically, are poised to be beneficiaries if corporate tax rates fall when Donald Trump returns to the White House.

“Small-caps currently benefit from lower valuations than their large peers, and the prospect of deregulation and lower corporate tax rates in the US could support smaller company earnings,” says Aujla.

However, over-exposure to a single country makes for a volatile ride in the short term.

While US small-caps have already started to re-rate post elections, there are a number of high-quality stocks, from around the world, that have the potential to outperform in 2025, notes Kirsty Desson, manager of abrdn Global Smaller Companies I Acc fund, oneof interactive investor’s Super 60 investment ideas.

Desson notes: “From a sector perspective, the automotive industry has faced severe challenges [in 2024]. One company that stands out is CIE Automotive SA (XMAD:CIE), a Spanish-listed, globally diversified manufacturer of automotive components. The stock is trading on single-digit multiples, yet CIE has expanded its sales and delivers best-in-class EBITDA margins. Over the medium to long term, our need for cars is likely to sustain. When sentiment towards the industry turns, CIE’s share price could bounce.”

Japan

Smaller value companies in Japan could pleasantly surprise this year, as they are well insulated from global macro uncertainties, and there is scope for further corporate reform and improving consumption.

“For many years, Japan has been seen as a graveyard for equity investment, with anaemic economic growth, poor demographics, deflation and poor corporate governance,” says David Lewis, investment manager in the Jupiter Merlin team. “This has resulted in many companies trading at extreme valuations versus their developed world counterparts. We believe change is afoot.”

Lewis also points out: “Inflation has returned, interest rates are rising and a corporate governance revolution has been taking place with Japan instigating a stewardship code based on the UK’s.

“In addition to pressure from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, this has catalysed companies to address balance-sheet efficiency, cut down cross shareholdings and focus on return generation, leading to more mergers and acquisitions and far more capital returned to shareholders as dividends and buybacks. This is from a market that has actually seen strong earnings growth, creating a potent mix for potential returns.”

Lewis says the Jupiter Merlin team often finds the best opportunities lower down the market-cap scale where companies are trading significantly below book value, with material net cash on their balance sheets. The team own WS Morant Wright Japan B Acc fund, which has 58% of its assets in mid-cap stocks.