Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2023-24: massive outperformance by consistent stocks

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Losses at Safestore last month weighed on both portfolios as the share appears in each one. It was joined by two other fallers in February. First is Hill & Smith (LSE:HILS), the infrastructure products business that has had a strong winter. Its shares are not far off a record high despite dropping 3.2% over the past month. They have struggled to make a move above 1,900p stick in the past, and it looks like the same thing is happening here. A catalyst is needed to give them an extra boost - perhaps annual results due Tuesday 12 March? Engineering contractor Keller Group (LSE:KLR) eased 1% in February. There was no news, although investors were clearly keeping their powder dry ahead of final results due on 5 March. While revenue was little changed from the previous year at £2.97 billion, the business reported record numbers, with underlying operating profit 80% higher than the five-year average, profit margin above 6% for the first time in eight years and return on capital employed (ROCE) at 22.8%, a 15-year high. The share price is up over 14% since the results at levels not seen since 2021. Up 11.6% during the winter period to the end of February, the shares are now 29% higher when you factor in reaction to the figures. Construction and regeneration firm Morgan Sindall Group (LSE:MGNS) had another month of reasonable gains; a 3.5% return boosts winter portfolio profits to 24.7%. Full-year results on 22 February documented a record year including a 6% increase in adjusted profit before tax and 13% hike in the annual dividend. “While there remains some uncertainty in the wider economy, reducing inflation and the prospect of lower interest rates provides a backdrop of confidence for the year ahead,” said chief executive John Morgan. “We are well-positioned for the future and on track to deliver a result for 2024 which is in line with our current expectations." And finally, sports clothing retailer JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) continued its recovery from an ugly profits warning in January. After hitting a low of 103p early in the month, the share price ended the period at 118p, just 0.7% above where it had started Feb. The shares have now narrowed losses this winter to a more modest 7.5% compared with as much as 18% just a few weeks ago.

