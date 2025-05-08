Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2024: end to run of double-digit gains

These winter portfolios had a fantastic start to life all the way back in 2014, and they outperformed their benchmark index for five years. If profits were reinvested, the higher risk aggressive portfolio almost doubled in value on a total return basis. But Covid put a spanner in the works, and performance has been more mixed and volatile in the six years since.

There were chunky losses in 2019-20 and 2021-22, separated by a solid year in between, then significant gains in each of the next two years. And now the winter just gone has been a disappointing one.

Wild’s Consistent Winter Portfolio 2024-25, made up of the five FTSE 350 companies that have risen the most winters (1 November to 30 April) over the past decade, typically generates more reliable returns. But it fell 14.4% this time, or 13.7% when you include dividend income. Wild’s Aggressive Winter Portfolio, where constituents must have risen at least 80% of winters over the past decade, fell 6.7%, or 5.7% with dividends, while the FTSE 350 index rose by 3.8% and 5.8% respectively. That said, it’s only the third negative winter performance in the 11 years we’ve run the portfolios.

Of the major indices, it was the German Dax that stood out this winter, surging nearly 18% as a massive investment programme looks likely to grow the domestic economy. In the UK, it was the FTSE 100 that stood out, adding 4.7% over the six months. Given the FTSE 250 index fell 2.5%, it is clearly UK blue-chips that put a rocket under the winter portfolio FTSE 350 benchmark index. Elsewhere, the Japanese Nikkei fell 7.8%, the Nasdaq Composite tech index lost 3.6%, the Dow Jones 2.6% and the broader S&P 500 around 2.4%.

It would be easy if I could just blame President Trump for the turmoil. A whirlwind first 100 days shook the global trading system to the core, crashing stock markets which then staged a partial recovery. But honestly, the winter portfolios didn’t start well as investors considered the consequences of the UK Budget. And apart from an improvement in the month to mid-February and bounce from the Trump crash low, it was a difficult six-month strategy. In fact, both consistent and aggressive portfolios were in positive territory for April - up 0.6% and 1.6% respectively compared with a 0.7% decline for the FTSE 350.

Could we have done anything different? Well, no. These are data-driven portfolios based on 10-year performance between close of play 31 October and 30 April each year. They pick themselves. Once they’re in, that’s it for the winter; we don’t touch them.

It means the five constituents of the consistent portfolio had each risen at least nine winters out of the past 10. Safestore Holdings Ordinary Shares (LSE:SAFE) had a perfect record, rising every winter for an average return of 13.1%. The portfolio’s 10-year average return was 15.7% compared with 4.7% for the FTSE 350.

The aggressive portfolio averaged a 20.8% return over the past 10 winters, which included engineering contractor Keller Group (LSE:KLR), which averaged 20.6% from nine positive winters over the past decade. But it’s almost impossible to predict how events will pan out over the six-month period. Apart from Trump, we’ve had profit warnings, missed production targets and profit taking, while even solid constituent companies have been held back by a period of broader pessimism.

Wild’s Consistent Winter Portfolio 2024-25