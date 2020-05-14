Winners and losers as FTSE 100 dives again

As the Lloyds insurance market warned of a $200 billion hit, there were some big stock moves both ways.

Investors backing a V-shaped recovery for sectors and stocks worst hit by Covid-19 were looking on nervously today, amid more dire warnings over the economic shocks still to come. The second risk-off session in a row wiped another 2.5% from the FTSE 100 index, with the top-flight now back where it was 10 days ago at below 5,750. Stocks savaged in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic were back under pressure, with catering giant Compass Group (LSE:CPG) down 4%, BA owner International Airlines Group 5% lower and InterContinental Hotels (LSE:IHG) off 4%. Comments out of Washington were again the trigger for the sell-off, with US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's warning of an extended period of weak economic growth, raising fears about whether the current stimulus will offset rising unemployment and corporate failures. The reality check extended to key UK industries, with housebuilders further set back by a survey from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors predicting that it will take at least nine months for sales levels to return to where they were before the crisis. Having just yesterday been buoyed by the reopening of England's house market, shares in builders Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) fell 4% and Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) dipped 3% to 463.5p. Persimmon (LSE:PSN), which is planning to reopen sales sites in England from tomorrow, fell 5%. This was despite the blue-chip company also reporting that 65% of its construction capacity had now been restored, with cancellation levels among customers in line with historic trends.

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The mobile internet payments platform Bango (LSE:BGO) added another 3% after announcing a multi-year platform agreement with a major global telecoms provider worth at least £1.5 million. At 124p, the AIM-listed stock has recovered from 62p in mid-March to above its starting point for 2020. Duke Royalty (LSE:DUKE), which provides financing solutions to private companies that are in need of capital but whose owners wish to maintain equity control of their business, was another AIM-listed stock on the front foot. Shares jumped 25% to 24p after it said it would still pay a paper dividend (one paid in shares) instead of its normal cash dividend. Revenues received in April totalled over £600,000, with this level expected to be maintained through the quarter to June. While this is below the £1 million cash receipts of March, Duke pointed out that the reduction has not been waived or lost by the company. CEO Neil Johnson said: "While we face an unexpected business environment, royalty companies are designed to withstand downside economic shocks. “Duke Royalty benefits from both low operating costs and senior security in our investments, while limiting the downside adjustment in any given year.” Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.