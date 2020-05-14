Winners and losers as FTSE 100 dives again

Investors backing a V-shaped recovery for sectors and stocks worst hit by Covid-19 were looking on nervously today, amid more dire warnings over the economic shocks still to come.

The second risk-off session in a row wiped another 2.5% from the FTSE 100 index, with the top-flight now back where it was 10 days ago at below 5,750. Stocks savaged in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic were back under pressure, with catering giant Compass Group (LSE:CPG) down 4%, BA owner International Airlines Group 5% lower and InterContinental Hotels (LSE:IHG) off 4%.

Comments out of Washington were again the trigger for the sell-off, with US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's warning of an extended period of weak economic growth, raising fears about whether the current stimulus will offset rising unemployment and corporate failures.

The reality check extended to key UK industries, with housebuilders further set back by a survey from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors predicting that it will take at least nine months for sales levels to return to where they were before the crisis.

Having just yesterday been buoyed by the reopening of England's house market, shares in builders Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) fell 4% and Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) dipped 3% to 463.5p. Persimmon (LSE:PSN), which is planning to reopen sales sites in England from tomorrow, fell 5%.

This was despite the blue-chip company also reporting that 65% of its construction capacity had now been restored, with cancellation levels among customers in line with historic trends.