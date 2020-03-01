How much is stamp duty on shares?

When it comes to buying UK shares, the way stamp duty is applied depends on how you make your purchase.

Share purchase – purchasing your shares electronically online or through a broker like a nominee trading platform.

Stamp duty for electronic (paperless) purchases is 0.5% and will be included as part of the overall cost for the trade. This is the most common way to hold shares.

For shares purchases involving physical share certificates, stamp duty is also 0.5% but will only apply on trades valued at more than £1,000.

Share transfer – this doesn’t mean transferring your shares between brokers or accounts. This refers to privately buying your shares from another person. In other words, without using a broker or trading platform. Stamp duty in this case is referred to as Stamp Duty Reserve Tax (SDRT).

Stamp duty will still apply at 0.5% of the total value of the share. But you’ll need to calculate this yourself and inform HMRC manually, along with your payment.

Whilst UK stamp duty doesn’t apply to international investing, other countries may charge stamp duty. For example, Irish stamp duty is 1% on equity buys and Hong Kong stamp duty is 0.1% on buys and sells of equity and company warrants. Take a look at other taxes and levies that might apply.

